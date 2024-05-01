On Trump and Biden, the opinions of American voters differ sharply according to religion





The American electorate continues to be sharply divided along religious lines.

The latest Pew Research Center survey finds that most registered voters who are white Christians would vote for Republican Donald Trump over Democrat Joe Biden if the 2024 presidential election were held today. More than half of white Christians think Trump was a great or good president and do not believe he broke the law in an attempt to change the outcome of the 2020 election.

In contrast, most registered voters who are black Protestants or non-religious, those who identify as atheist, agnostic or nothing in particular, would vote for Biden over Trump. Many members of these groups also claim that Trump was a bad president and that he broke the law by trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

The Pew Research Center conducted this analysis to highlight religious differences in American voters' views on the 2024 presidential election. For this analysis, we surveyed 8,709 adults, including 7,166 registered voters, from 8 to 14 April 2024. All individuals who participated in this survey are members of the Centers American Trends Panel (ATP), an online survey panel recruited through national surveys, random sampling of residential addresses. This way, almost every American adult has a chance of being selected. The survey is weighted to be representative of the U.S. adult population by gender, race, ethnicity, partisan affiliation, education and other categories. Learn more about the ATP methodology.

Here are the questions used for this report, along with the survey responses and methodology. Here are details on sample sizes and margins of error for the groups analyzed in this report.

Religion and the 2024 presidential election

While most white Christian voters say they would vote for Trump over Biden if the election were held today, there are some differences by religious tradition. Trump enjoys the support of:

81% of white evangelical Protestant voters 61% of white Catholics 57% of white non-evangelical Protestants

In contrast, 77% of black Protestant voters say they would vote for Biden over Trump. Most non-religious people also say this, including:

87% of atheist voters 82% of agnostics 57% of those whose religion has nothing particular

These presidential preferences reflect the partisan leanings of American religious groups. White Christians have been moving in a Republican direction for some time, while black Protestants and the non-religious have long been strongly Democratic.

The Center's new survey includes responses from Jews, Muslims, Buddhists, Hindus and people from many other religious backgrounds, as well as followers of small Christian groups like Hispanic Protestants and members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (widely known as Mormons). However, the survey does not include enough respondents from these smaller religious categories to be able to report them separately.

Church attendance and voting preferences in 2024

Among Christians, support for Trump is somewhat higher among regular church-goers than among non-churchgoers. Overall, 62% of Christian voters who say they go to church at least once or twice a month support Trump over Biden. Among Christians who attend church less often, 55% would vote for Trump if the election were held today.

Among white evangelical Protestant voters, 84% of regular churchgoers say they would vote for Trump, compared to 77% of white evangelicals who do not attend church regularly.

White non-evangelical Protestants are the only Christian group in which support for Trump is significantly stronger among non-churchgoers than among regular churchgoers.

Voters' opinions on Biden and Trump as presidents

About three-quarters of white evangelical Protestant voters say Trump was a great (37%) or good (37%) president. About half of white Catholics and white non-evangelical Protestants share this view.

When it comes to Biden, atheists and black Protestants rate the current president's performance very favorably. About half of voters in each of these groups say Biden is a great or good president.

Overall, Trump scores higher than Biden on these issues. Indeed, Trump supporters are more likely to say he was a great or good president than Biden supporters are to say the same about him.

Opinions on whether Trump broke the law in an attempt to change the outcome of the 2020 election

Members of religious groups who most support Biden tend to think Trump broke the law in an attempt to change the outcome of the 2020 election. Most atheists (83%) say so, as do 70% of black Protestants. and 63% of agnostics.

In contrast, only 16% of white evangelical Protestants say Trump broke the law by trying to change the outcome of the 2020 election. 15% of white evangelicals say they think Trump did something wrong but did not not broke the law, while the majority (47%) say Trump did nothing wrong.

Note: Below are the questions used for this report, along with the survey responses and methodology.

