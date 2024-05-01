Prison threat and testimony from Stormy Daniels' former lawyer





The most important moment of Tuesday's trial came just minutes after the trial began, when the judge called Donald Trump in criminal contempt for his social media posts and warned the former president that future violations could land him in prison.

Hours after New York State Judge Juan Merchan ruled he had violated a ban on attacks on witnesses and jurors, Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, took advantage of his Truth Social platform to call the trial “rigged”, while attacking Merchan and swearing that he would not remain silent on this matter.

When jurors returned to the courtroom, attention was on the witness stand. The jury heard from four witnesses, including a lawyer who helped negotiate hush money deals involving two women who claimed to have had affairs with Trump. He denied their claims.

Here's what you missed on Day 9 of the trial:

The gag order is biting

The trial opened with Merchan fining Trump $9,000 for Truth Social and his campaign posts which he found to be in violation of an April 1 order of silence. Future violations could result in prison sentences, he warned, and the offending posts should be removed promptly.

By Tuesday afternoon, the messages had disappeared. But Trump made it clear that he was not going to remain silent.

It's completely unconstitutional, he said of the gag order. Meanwhile, his campaign was raising money thanks to Merchan's decision.

Merchan said the silence order was “lawful and unambiguous” and that Trump violated the order by posting social media messages implicating witnesses and making public comments about jurors. One of the messages in question called out former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen and adult film star Stormy Danielssleaze. Cohen and Daniels are expected to testify for the prosecution.

The reason Merchan said in his ruling that “jail may be a necessary punishment” was that his ability to fine Trump is limited by state law and the fine was unlikely of $1,000 for each violation of the order deters Trump from violating the order. future.

Trump supporters fill courtroom

The scene around Trump was noticeably different compared to previous trial days. Seated behind him were a top campaign aide, one of his sons and other political allies.

Susie Wiles, co-campaign manager, and Eric Trump were the most notable attendees. David McIntosh, a former congressman and president of the conservative anti-tax group Club for Growth, also sat behind Trump, alongside Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who has been grappling with his own legal problems for years.

Trump often looked impassive, sometimes whispering to his lawyers. Other times, his eyes were closed for extended periods, a recurring theme throughout the trial.

Text messages provide details of Daniels' deal

The most important witness to appear Tuesday was Keith Davidson, a lawyer who represented Daniels and Karen McDougal as they negotiated hush money deals. Both women claimed to have had relationships with Trump in 2006.

Davidson said he was subpoenaed to testify in the case and was granted immunity. He told prosecutors how he came to represent McDougal and Daniels and connect with Cohen.

As for Cohen's deal to keep Daniels quiet about his allegations, Davidson told the court he suspected Trump would ultimately be the one to provide the money. The comment prompted more questions from the prosecution, who sought to explain to Davidson why he understood that to be the case, but Davidson said he was simply working from an “assumption.”

Asked if he ever believed Cohen would be the ultimate source of the payment, Davidson replied, “Never before the funding,” adding that he believed it would be Trump or an affiliated entity.

Earlier, prosecutor Joshua Steinglass looked through text messages Davidson exchanged with Dylan Howard, then editor of the National Enquirer, as he sought to strike a deal to sell McDougal's story.

Did Trump cheat on Melania? Howard asked Davidson in a text. Do you know if the affair took place during his marriage to Melania.

I really can't say yet, sorry, Davidson replied.

Okay, keep me posted, Howard said.

As he did for most of the day, Trump reacted to reading that text message with little emotion.

Davidson also testified that the “Access Hollywood” tape, which surfaced just weeks before the 2016 election, reignited interest in Daniels' story, saying it “reached a crescendo” and led to further negotiations on a deal between Howard and Gina Rodriguez, Daniels' wife. director. When that deal fell through, Davidson said, he was pressured to negotiate with Cohen.

The story is that no one wanted to talk to Cohen, he testified.

Gina approached me. She said, 'Hey, we have this deal, and it's going to be the easiest deal you've ever made in your entire life, and it's already been negotiated,' he said. All you have to do is pay for it and talk to that a——, referring to Cohen.

Davidson laughed after mentioning the suggestion that this arrangement would be “the easiest deal you've ever made.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/missed-day-9-trumps-trial-gag-order-jail-threat-testimony-stormy-danie-rcna150115 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos