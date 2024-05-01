Politics
Turkish national shot dead in Jerusalem after stabbing attack on police officer: reports
A 34-year-old Turkish man was shot dead by Israeli police in Jerusalem after he attacked a police officer with a knife, lightly injuring him, according to Israeli and international media. reported.
Israeli police said in a statement that “a knife-wielding terrorist arrived in the Old City of Jerusalem… charged at the border police officer and stabbed him, identifying him as the national Turkish Hasan Saklanan. His identity card shows that he is from the province of Anlurfa, in the southeast of the country. He was visiting the area as a tourist and was allowed to stay there until Thursday.
Nevzat iek, editor-in-chief of the independent Turkish newspaper, told X that Saklanan had gone on tour to Jerusalem but did not accompany the other band members on Tuesday, saying he was ill.
The injured police officer, taken by ambulance to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem, was conscious and in “moderate” condition.
An investigation was opened into this incident by the Israeli police.
The time of Israel said It is extremely rare for a foreign national to carry out an attack in Israel, and no such incident has occurred in recent history.
Anti-Israeli sentiment is high among Turks over the scale of death and destruction in the Palestinian enclave of Gaza.
More than 34,000 people have been killed in Israeli retaliatory attacks on Gaza since October 7, when Hamas militants carried out an unprecedented attack in southern Israel, killing around 1,200 people and taking some 250 hostages.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan is one of the Israeli government's most vocal critics, accusing it of committing war crimes and genocide in Gaza, while refusing to describe Hamas as a terrorist organization, unlike many of Turkey's Western allies, and calling him liberators. fight for their land.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.turkishminute.com/2024/04/30/turkish-national-shot-death-jerusalem-after-knife-attack-on-policeman-reports/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- 'Will overthrow PML-N govt whenever Imran Khan asks': Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM
- Turkish national shot dead in Jerusalem after stabbing attack on police officer: reports
- Shah Rukh Khan calls Virat Kohli 'Bollywood ka damaad'; Remembers Cricketer's Dating Time With Anushka Sharma | Bollywood
- Lok Sabha Elections: PM Modi says 'Congress will implement 55% inheritance tax if voted to power'
- Prison threat and testimony from Stormy Daniels' former lawyer
- Watch: SAMMY HAGAR Honored With Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame
- Woman excited as daughter Mariam fights Aruna
- Men's tennis wins NCAA tournament berth
- Apple to introduce AI-powered features in next Safari update: Report
- UTEP researchers uncover new way to recycle wastewater in oil and gas industry
- PTI denounces postponements of Imran and Bushra cases
- McArthur High School in Hollywood begins construction on new STEM building – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports