Turkish national shot dead in Jerusalem after stabbing attack on police officer: reports

A 34-year-old Turkish man was shot dead by Israeli police in Jerusalem after he attacked a police officer with a knife, lightly injuring him, according to Israeli and international media. reported.

Israeli police said in a statement that “a knife-wielding terrorist arrived in the Old City of Jerusalem… charged at the border police officer and stabbed him, identifying him as the national Turkish Hasan Saklanan. His identity card shows that he is from the province of Anlurfa, in the southeast of the country. He was visiting the area as a tourist and was allowed to stay there until Thursday.

Nevzat iek, editor-in-chief of the independent Turkish newspaper, told X that Saklanan had gone on tour to Jerusalem but did not accompany the other band members on Tuesday, saying he was ill.

The injured police officer, taken by ambulance to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem, was conscious and in “moderate” condition.

An investigation was opened into this incident by the Israeli police.

The time of Israel said It is extremely rare for a foreign national to carry out an attack in Israel, and no such incident has occurred in recent history.

Anti-Israeli sentiment is high among Turks over the scale of death and destruction in the Palestinian enclave of Gaza.

More than 34,000 people have been killed in Israeli retaliatory attacks on Gaza since October 7, when Hamas militants carried out an unprecedented attack in southern Israel, killing around 1,200 people and taking some 250 hostages.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan is one of the Israeli government's most vocal critics, accusing it of committing war crimes and genocide in Gaza, while refusing to describe Hamas as a terrorist organization, unlike many of Turkey's Western allies, and calling him liberators. fight for their land.