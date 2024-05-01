What to remember from day 9 of the Trump secret money trial





CNN-

Judge Juan Merchan on Tuesday imposed his first sanction on Donald Trump for violating the judge's order of silence during the secret trial in New York, fining him $9,000 for nine violations.

The judge also warned the former president in his written order that continued violations could also lead to prison time, a stark reminder of the historic and surreal nature of this trial.

Once the trial itself began Tuesday, jurors heard from the lawyer who negotiated Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal's hush money deals, Keith Davidson, who detailed his tribulations with then-Trump fixer Michael Cohen, in the final days of the 2016 campaign to get the money promised to Daniels to keep quiet.

Davidson testified that a tabloid editor thought Daniel's story would be the final nail in the coffin of Trump's presidential aspirations in October 2016 after the Access Hollywood tape was released. Instead, Davidson negotiated a secret $130,000 deal with Cohen on Daniels' behalf, and she did not speak publicly until after the 2016 election.

Here are the takeaways from day nine of the Trump hush money trial:

Trump fined, faces more later this week

Before the jury convened Tuesday morning, Merchan fined the former president $9,000 for multiple violations of the judge's silence order barring public discussion of witnesses in the case or the jury.

Merchan fined Trump $1,000 each for nine violations, the maximum allowed by law after prosecutors filed a motion to convict the former president of contempt following his social media posts and his public comments on Cohen, Daniels and the composition of the jury.

This won't be Trump's last run-in with Merchan's gag order, either. Last week, the prosecutor's office cited four other comments by Trump that allegedly violated the order. Merchan scheduled a hearing on those violations for Thursday.

The comments cited by prosecutors highlight Trump's ongoing comments about witnesses, including that he thought AMI chief David Pecker was nice. Prosecutors argued the remark was a message to other witnesses to be nice on the stand.

In his order, the judge warned Trump that he could be imprisoned if he continued to deliberately violate the silence order. Merchan could jail Trump for 30 days for finding him in contempt.

The Court will not tolerate continued willful violations of its lawful orders and, if necessary and appropriate in the circumstances, it will impose a term of imprisonment, Merchan wrote.

Stormy's lawyer on the stand

Davidson, a Los Angeles-based attorney, represented McDougal and Daniels when they were navigating stories about their romance with Trump in 2016.

He detailed his conversations with Dylan Howard, then chief content officer of American Media Inc., aided by text exchanges between the two, rich in detail to help jog Davidson's memory as he closed a deal of $150,000 with AMI for the McDougal story, then made a deal. $130,000 deal directly with Cohen for Daniels after AMI withdraws.

Davidson said Daniels' manager, Gina Rodriguez, approached him and asked him to make the deal. This will be the easiest deal you've ever made in your entire life, Davidson said, before stopping and letting out a small laugh.

Rodriguez told him it had already been negotiated. All you have to do is talk to that asshole Cohen, Davidson recalls.

Davidson told jurors about the contracts he drew up with Cohen and the excuses he got when Cohen initially didn't pay.

I thought he was trying to get the project off the ground until after the election, Davidson apologized to Cohen for not finding the funding, prompting him to tell Cohen at one point that the The agreement was broken.

Davidson's testimony also provided lighter moments. In the contract, he used pseudonyms: Peggy Peterson for Daniels because she was the plaintiff and David Dennison for Trump because he was the defendant.

Deputy Prosecutor Joshua Steinglass questioned whether Dennison was a real person. Yes, he was on my high school hockey team, Davidson said.

How does he feel about you now? » asked Steinglass.

He's very upset, Davidson said, holding back a laugh.

Daniels' attorney also had some choice words for Cohen. When asked to describe Cohen's behavior while negotiating payment with him, Davidson responded, “He was very excitable, a pants-on-fire kind of guy.”

Cohen, Davidson added, was like the cartoon dog that yells at the squirrel!

Cohen's former banker, Gary Farro, returned Tuesday morning to explain to the jury Cohen's bank's activity regarding the payment to Daniels.

Records show it took Cohen less than 24 hours to open an account for a shell company and use it to wire the money to Daniels' attorney.

On October 27, 2016, Cohen pushed his bank to accelerate a $131,000 advance on the home equity line of credit tied to his personal property he shared with his wife. This was approved and the money was transferred to the new Essential Consultant LLC account opened by Cohen, telling his banker at the time that it was a rushed real estate transaction.

The next morning, Cohen wired $130,000 to an account facilitated by Daniel's lawyer.

Farro testified that when he dealt with Cohen, 90 percent of the time it was an urgent matter.

The banker also said that First Republic Bank closed all of Cohen's accounts, leaving only his existing mortgages with the institution, after news of Daniels' secret payment became public.

Prosecutors used records custodians to enter several video clips into evidence Tuesday morning.

Three C-SPAN clips of Trump speaking at public events were played for the jury in open court. Two clips from October 2016 campaign events showed then-candidate Trump vehemently denying allegations from women who publicly accused him of sexual assault after the Access Hollywood tape surfaced earlier that month.

As you have seen, right now I am being viciously attacked with lies and smears. It's a fake deal. I have no idea who these women are, Trump says in a clip.

In a January 11, 2017 clip, President-elect Trump said: Michael Cohen is a very talented lawyer. He's a good lawyer in my office.

Why a Defense Attorney Thinks Judge Merchan Didn't Jail Trump Over SLAPP

Excerpts from Trump's October 2022 deposition taken for his defamation lawsuit against E. Jean Carroll were also admitted into evidence and presented in court.

Prosecutors also played a clip from the deposition in which Trump described Truth Social as a platform he opened as an alternative to Twitter. In another clip, Trump answers questions confirming that he has been married to Melania Trump since 2005.

Jurors also saw Trump identify himself as the speaker on the Access Hollywood tape during that deposition, although no video clips were played in connection with the question on the Access Hollywood tape, nor the tape itself. could be admitted as evidence, but not the video footage.)

Trump had several visitors in the gallery behind him in court Tuesday, beyond the usual accompaniment from his aides each day.

His son, Eric Trump, attended the trial and is the first member of the former president's family to appear at the trial. Susie Wiles, Trump's senior campaign adviser, sat next to the former president's son.

Ken Paxton, the Texas attorney general, and David McIntosh, co-founder of conservative political groups including the Club for Growth, also stopped by the courtroom for part of Tuesday's hearing.

Tuesday's appearances could be the start of a new kind of pilgrimage for Trump's allies: Instead of visiting him at Mar-a-Lago, they're coming to see the presumptive GOP nominee stand trial in New York.

Former Trump 2016 campaign adviser Carter Page, who was wiretapped by the FBI and later sued the Justice Department, was also in the Manhattan courtroom, Kaitlan Collins reported from CNN.

Although Trump brought a large number of aides and allies with him to the court, Page was not seated next to them and instead entered through security with reporters and members of the public. Page declined to comment to CNN on why he was present, but his presence speaks to the circus atmosphere that has enveloped Trump's trial.

Page was a key name during Robert Mueller's Russia investigation, and his presence underscores the retrospective nature of this trial where many figures from Trump's past and several he no longer speaks with have taken center stage .

Trump also received another dose of family-friendly news on Tuesday: Before the trial began, his lawyers had requested a May 17 time off so Trump could attend his son Barron's graduation. The judge had said he didn't yet know if that was possible, but on Tuesday, Merchan said things were moving quickly enough that he was comfortable not having a hearing that day so that Trump can attend the graduation.

Trump had previously attacked the judge for preventing him from attending Barron's graduation, even though the judge had only previously said he refused to make a decision on the request.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/04/30/politics/takeaways-donald-trump-hush-money-trial-day-nine/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos