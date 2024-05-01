Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's party faces fresh objections to intra-party polls





Islamabad, May 1: Pakistan's Election Commission has taken up another case against the party of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan, questioning its status as it has not held proper elections for five years and has not no organizational structure.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

A five-member bench of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, on Tuesday noted that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had again held intra-party elections after the directives of the Supreme Court and the ECP, but the objections to the polls needed to be clarified, informed ECP Director General (Political Finance) Masood Akhtar, without sharing further details. The objections to the appointment of the party president and its general assembly were later shared with those interviewed, Dawn News. reported.The document shared with Khan's PTI questioned the status of the party, which has not held proper elections for five years and has no organizational structure or poll symbol. The ECP also asked the party why no action should be taken. against the party under section 208(5) of the Electoral Act 1997. Section 208(5) states: Where a political party fails to hold intra-party elections within the time allowed in its constitution, a show cause notice shall be issued to such political party and if the party fails to comply, the Commission will impose a fine which may extend up to Rs 200,000 but shall not be less than Rs 100,000 PTI Chairman Gohar Khan told reporters outside the ECP office that the intra-party elections were held on March 3 and a notification to this effect was also issued the next day. but that they had not received a certificate. Gohar said he would respond to any objections. raised by the political finance wing of the commission, but informed the bench that details of the objections had not been shared with the party. Gohar said the party had already posted this information on social media, but the ECP simply sent a notice saying there were objections. in intra-party elections.He added that if the observations or objections are shared with the party, only then they can respond duly.He said that there are as many as 175 political parties in Pakistan and no of them was held intra-party elections in accordance with the Constitution, while we conducted intra-party elections in light of the orders of the Election Commission and the Supreme Court. On Sunni Ittehad Council Chairman Hamid Razas warning that party members would leave parliament if PTI founder Imran Khan was not released from prison, the PTI chairman explained that Raza had spoken about considering the option of resignation. Separately, Gohar on Tuesday announced that his party has finalized the name of Sher Afzal Marwats for the post of all-powerful Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC). , putting an end to infighting within the ranks of the former ruling party. PTI Chairman said: All conflicts are over 1714544951 because the party chose the name Marwat for the slot machine. Last week, PTI general secretary and leader of opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan said Marwat should be the PAC chairman as he was nominated by the cricketer-turned-politician from 71 years old. Raza of the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) has been in the news for the top spot in the PAC. Categorically rejecting media reports claiming that the PTI had formed a committee to hold talks with the military establishment, Gohar said, “We have neither secret contacts nor talks with anyone. . The PTI chairman maintained that as far as dialogue is concerned, it should take place with everyone. However, he said that currently his party is not talking to anyone. Speaking to Geo News, senior PTI leader Shehryar Afridi last week asserted that his party would soon hold “dialogues with the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Director General of Inter Intelligence -services (DG ISI)” instead of talking to the “rejected people” who reached Parliament via “Form 47”, referring to the current government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Replying to another question, Gohar said the release of Imrans “is very important and added that they are trying to get the former prime minister released from jail before Eid ul Fitr. The PTI founder will be released from jail 'Adiala He will be imprisoned in May and will be among the population, he said (Agencies).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailyexcelsior.com/jailed-former-pak-pm-imran-khans-party-faces-more-objections-to-intra-party-polls/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos