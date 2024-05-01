No religious reservations for Muslims until I am alive: PM Modi

PM Modi alleged that first it was BRS who looted Telangana and now it is Congress.

Hyderabad:

While the Congress claimed that the BJP would amend the Constitution and remove reservations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asserted that he would not allow quotas for Dalits, Adivasis and OBCs to be given to Muslims on the basis of religion.

Aiming his guns at the Congress, he accused the grand old party of making undivided Andhra Pradesh a “laboratory of appeasement” when it was in power in 2004 and 2009, by reserving BCs for Muslims and also to harbor “hatred” toward Congress. Constitution since its birth.

Addressing an election rally in Zaheerabad Lok Sabha constituency in Telangana, he said, “As long as Modi is alive, I will not let reservations of Dalits, Adivasis, OBCs be given to Muslims on the basis of religion.” When the Congress won a record number of MLAs and MLAs in undivided Andhra Pradesh in 2004 and 2009, it reserved the backward classes for Muslims, he claimed.

While 26 castes in Telangana have been seeking OBC status for a long time, the Congress has not approved this but has categorized Muslims as OBCs “overnight”, he said.

The Congress started insulting the Constitution from “day one” when it deleted the drawings of Ramayan and Mahabharat on the Constitution given by BR Ambedkar, he said.

In a veiled reference to Rahul Gandhi, the Prime Minister said that 'Shehzada's grandmother' (former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi) had crushed the Constitution and imposed a state of emergency in the country and imprisoned thousands of people in the country.

The first Prime Minister (Jawaharlal Nehru) insulted the Constitution and the second big insult came from “his grandmother” (Indira Gandhi), he claimed.

The father of 'shehzada' (a reference to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi) introduced a law to scare the country's newspapers, which was opposed by the BJP and the media and the law had to be stopped, he said. -he declares.

Recalling that 'shehzada' (Rahul Gandhi) had snatched copies of an order issued by the UPA government in 2013 during a press conference, he sought to know how the former could talk about saving the Constitution .

The Manmohan Singh government's order was a decision of the then Constitutionally formed cabinet, he said.

The Constituent Assembly decided that there would be no reservation based on religion in the country and quotas were provided for Dalits, Adivasis and OBCs, he added.

In an apparent reference to Rahul Gandhi, he alleged that an attempt was being made to provide quota through the backdoor, “dishonestly”, on the basis of religion, to strengthen the vote bank.

Describing the Constitution as a “dharm grandh” (spiritual text) allowing him to lead the government, he recalled that he bowed when he entered Parliament in 2014 after taking power.

The Congress 'royals' were not even ready to accept the party Constitution and Sitaram Kesri, who was then Congress President, was 'locked in the toilet' and 'thrown on the pavement' and the 'royals » occupied the Congress party. regardless of the party's constitution, he charged.

The first amendment to the Constitution was made by the first Prime Minister Nehru.

“They don't care about the Constitution. For the royal family, everything is fine when power is with them. But everything is worthless when they lose power,” he added.

Prime Minister Modi announced that in his third term, 75 years of the Constitution would be celebrated on a large scale and the “sins” of the Congress would also be highlighted on every street of the country.

In a veiled attack on Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, PM Modi alleged that money collected in the state through the 'double R (RR) tax' was being channeled to Delhi.

He made the comments while referring to the hit Telugu film titled 'RRR', which received global accolades.

Targeting the Congress party over the fake video case, he said the party had started misleading people and creating tension in the society.

The Delhi Police summoned Revanth Reddy to join its investigation on May 1 in connection with Union Home Minister Amit Shah's “doctored” video circulated on social media.

Alleging that the Congress would impose a 55 percent inheritance tax if elected, Prime Minister Modi said that while the entire world was progressing economically, India was suffering from political paralysis under the previous government of the UPA.

“If the Congress comes to power, they will introduce inheritance tax. The Congress plans to collect more than half, or 55 percent, as taxes on inheritance (received from parents),” he said. affirmed.

Focusing on Congress, he said that whenever the grand old party is in power, it has five political symbols: first, false promises; second, vote for banking politics, third, support the mafia and criminals, fourth, dynastic politics and fifth, corruption.

PM Modi further claimed that first it was BRS, which looted Telangana, and now it is Congress.

Revanth Reddy has repeatedly asserted in his Lok Sabha election campaign speeches that the BJP would amend the Constitution and abolish reservations.

When it was in opposition, the Congress demanded an inquiry into the BRS 'Kaleshwaram scam'. But the party is now sitting on the scam files after coming to power, PM Modi claimed.

Likewise, when the BRS was in power, it did not allow the investigation into the issue of “cash for vote” to progress, he said.

In 2015, Revanth Reddy, who was then with the TDP, was arrested for allegedly trying to bribe a nominated MLA to vote for his party's candidate in the Telangana Legislative Council polls.

Prime Minister Modi also said that the “Indian alliance (INDIA)” today is so desperate and disappointed that it has lost hope of becoming the authoritative opposition.

