Trump threatens to sue Bidens if re-elected unless he wins immunity | Donald Trump





Donald Trump has warned that Joe Biden and his family could face multiple criminal charges once he leaves office unless the US Supreme Court grants Trump immunity in his own legal battles with the criminal justice system.

In an in-depth interview with Time magazine, Trump painted a stark picture of his second term, from how he would run the Justice Department to suggesting he might let states surveil pregnant women to make enforce abortion laws.

Trump made the threat against the Biden family in an interview with Time's Eric Cortelessa, in which he shared the outline of what the magazine calls an imperial presidency that would reshape America and its role in the world.

Trump drew a direct connection between his threat to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate the Bidens if he was re-elected in November and the case currently before the Supreme Court regarding his own presidential immunity.

Asked if he planned to go after the Bidens if he gets a second term in the White House, Trump replied: “It depends on what happens with the Supreme Court.”

If the nine judges on the highest court, three of whom were appointed by Trump, do not grant him immunity from prosecution, Trump said, then Biden, I am sure, will be prosecuted for all his crimes, because he committed numerous crimes.

Trump and his Republican supporters have long tried to link Biden to criminal acts related to his son Hunter Biden's business affairs, without uncovering any substantial evidence. Last June, in remarks at his golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey, Trump threatened to appoint a special prosecutor if re-elected to prosecute the most corrupt president in U.S. history. America, Joe Biden, and the entire Biden crime family.

Trump is currently at the center of four active lawsuits himself, one of which is currently being tried in New York. He is accused of interference in the 2016 election, linked to secret payments to adult film actor Stormy Daniels.

Last week, the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in Trump v. United States, in which the former president argued for broad immunity from prosecution for former presidents, including himself. It seems unlikely that the justices will fully grant his request, although they appear willing to consider some degree of immunity for acts performed in the course of the president's official duties.

Several of Trump's comments in the Time interview will ring alarm bells among those who worry about the former president's increasingly totalitarian bent.

Trump's remarks raise the specter that, if granted a second presidential term, he would use the Justice Department as a weapon to exact revenge on the Democratic rival who defeated him in 2020.

Despite the violence that erupted on January 6, 2021 at the United States Capitol after he refused to accept his defeat in the 2020 election, which is the subject of one of two federal lawsuits he is leading, Trump also refused to promise a peaceful transfer of power if he were to lose again in November.

Asked by Cortelessa whether there would be political violence if Trump failed to win, he replied: If we don't win, you know, it depends. It always depends on the fairness of an election.

Pouring even more gasoline on the fire, Trump not only repeated his lie that the 2020 election was stolen from him, but said he was unlikely to appoint anyone to a second Trump administration who thought Biden rightfully prevailed four years ago. I wouldn't feel good, because I think anyone who doesn't see that this election was stolen needs to look at the proof, he said.

Overall, the interview paints a picture of a second Trump presidency in which the occupant of the Oval Office would be determined to exercise executive power unconstrained by any historical norms or respect for long-accepted boundaries. .

His plans to dominate the Justice Department would see him pardon most of the more than 800 people who were convicted in the Jan. 6 riots and summarily fire any U.S. attorney who disobeyed his instructions.

Regarding abortion, he said all decision-making power over reproductive rights was transferred to the states after the Supreme Court struck down the right to abortion in Roe v. Wade. He said he might consider Republican states putting pregnant women under surveillance to see if they have had abortions beyond the state's designated ban.

I think they could do it, Trump said.

Some of his most fearsome policies ahead of a possible Trump 47 presidency concern immigration. He told Time that one of his first priorities would be to launch a mass deportation of millions of undocumented people.

To achieve this historically unprecedented goal, he would be prepared to deploy the U.S. Army and National Guard to secure the border and carry out mass roundups of potential deportees. He said he would not rule out building new migrant detention camps to house those expected to be deported, although most deportations would happen instantly.

