Xi on mission to convince Europe it can offer more economic opportunities than the United States





BEIJING Chinese President Xi Jinping is visiting the European Union for the first time in five years with a clear message: Beijing offers far more economic opportunities to the bloc than the United States wants to admit. The Chinese leader will begin his five-day trip to France, Serbia and Hungary on May 5, according to the Foreign Ministry in Beijing. These countries are seeking investment from China, despite a litany of EU investigations into Beijing's industrial policy and warnings from Washington officials about the risks. President Emmanuel Macron aims to deepen personal ties with Xi during his two-day visit to France, calling on the Chinese leader to urge Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine, according to sources familiar with the matter. . asked not to be identified discussing Paris' approach. Macron also aims to attract Chinese spending in France's electric vehicle (EV) battery sector, they said. The charm offensive will include hosting Mr. Xi for a dinner at the Elysée in Paris, where the menu could feature French cognac, sources said, a liquor that is the subject of an anti-dumping investigation by Beijing. Mr Macron will then invite his Chinese counterpart to a corner of the Pyrenees where the French president used to visit his grandmother as a child, the sources added. Frances Emmanuel Macron offers Xi the opportunity to negotiate with a major European power that has shown itself willing to chart a more independent course, said Chong Ja Ian, an associate professor of political science at the National University of Singapore. The trip is an effort to attract areas of Europe that Xi believes may be more favorable to his position. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told Macron's diplomatic adviser on April 27 that he hoped Paris could push the EU to pursue a pragmatic policy toward Beijing. Mr. Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will also hold a trilateral meeting with Mr. Xi during his visit, his chief spokesperson wrote on social media platform X. Mr. Xi's trip comes as the EU gradually moves to forge a more unified voice with Washington to oppose China's ability to export cheaply and perceived risks to national security. After years of serving as a buffer between the world's superpowers, distrust of Brussels is growing: Germany last week arrested four suspected Chinese spies, the latest in a series of similar cases, while European diplomats would consider more restrictions on Chinese companies for their support. of the Russian war machine. “I think this is part of an attempt to persuade Europeans that there are better options, that better relations are possible,” said Dr Duncan Freeman, lecturer on China-EU relations at Brussels. Management School in Belgium, before Mr. Xi's trip. We're not in the last-ditch living room yet, but I think even the Chinese would agree that the relationship is far from ideal. Xi's visit to Europe comes weeks after US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned Communist Party leaders in Beijing that Chinese overcapacity was a problem for the world, a message echoed days later by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

