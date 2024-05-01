Iraqi researcher: Baghdad has no interest in standing with Turkey against the PKK

Thirteen years later, Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited Iraq, which was postponed several times due to the worsening differences between the two parties, whether political, security, economic or water.

In this regard, Iraqi researcher from the Target Center for Research and Strategic Studies, Muayyad Al-Ali, said: “It is well known in recent years that relations between Iraq and Turkey were unstable, marred by many tensions in many countries. In certain issues, whether political, economic or security, particularly with regard to the water issue, Turkey has repeatedly attempted to reduce Iraq's share of water and to treat unfairly in this area, and has clearly threatened food security, in addition to the continuous intervention operations, whether at ground or air level, in the northern regions of Iraq, under the pretext of fighting the PKK, he opposes to the Turkish government and state.

The researcher believes that “Erdogan's policy is a pragmatic policy par excellence and that, therefore, in the recent period this government has suffered from real problems. The Justice and Development Party, to which Erdogan belongs, did not perform well in the last local elections, and this indicates that there is a big gap within this party, in addition to other economic problems , not to mention the regional and international changes taking place, as the world is on the verge of building and implementing a new multipolar world order.

Muayyed Al-Ali believes that “many countries, including Turkey, are seeking new alliances and trying to change their policies by building bridges of trust with other countries”, noting that Turkey considers Iraq a vital area or his backyard, and that Erdogan also has expansionist ambitions in large areas of northern Iraq, to ​​restore the dream of the Ottoman Empire that controlled Iraq.”

The researcher from the Target Center for Research and Strategic Studies believes that these issues “pushed Erdogan to make this visit and at that time, with the aim of obtaining political, economic and security gains for his government, and thus to improve his image and that of his party in Turkey, especially after the recent setback he suffered in the elections.” .

He added that there is a fundamental point, namely that “Turkey wanted to guarantee its place in the development path proposed by Iraq, because this path is very important at the global level, regarding the movement of global trade and the field”. energy, and therefore its return will be very positive to a large extent economically and even geopolitically for Turkey if it joins.

Muayyed Al-Ali believes that the main reason for Erdogan's visit is that “Turkey ensures its effective presence on the path of development, because it will have a very great future on the strategic level.” Therefore, I think that Turkey looks after its interests because it is a pragmatic country and Iraq must seek an agreement with… The Turkish side in terms of water policy, also at the economic level, because the Turkey occupies the first place in negotiations and trade with Iraq.

Concerning the issue of the Kurdistan Workers' Party, Al-Ali believes that this question is “a Turkish question par excellence, and that the presence of this party in the Qandil Mountains and in the north of Iraq is above all a Turkish question, and that Ankara must resolve this issue radically or gradually, and an agreement must be reached with these parties hostile and opposed to the Turkish government.”

The researcher from the Center for Research and Strategic Studies Target stressed that Turkey, frankly, “wants to take advantage of this issue to legitimize its presence in the northern regions of Iraq, especially with regard to the establishment of a security belt with a depth of 30 to 40 km inside Iraqi territory, as this belt will do… Turkey is taking advantage of this to legitimately expand and have an official presence in northern Iraq .”

Al-Ali believes that “Iraq has no interest in pitting one party against another. There may be problems between the regional government and its opponents, but they must be resolved internally by these governments. Therefore, I think this visit contains commonalities between the two sides. There may be concessions from both sides, but as Iraq we hope that these concessions will not come at the expense of Iraq's sovereignty, nor at the expense of the presence of foreign forces on Iraqi territory.