Garuda Indonesian youth footballers aim for Olympic glory as U-23 Asian Cup ignites national pride





So this is what it's like to be Brazilian: when you wake up, you just have to smile because you have a good national team, one fan wrote on the social network. X on April 26. On Monday evening, as the Garuda Youth faced Uzbekistan in the semi-final, football fans across Indonesia erected giant screens to watch the match together, in a tradition known locally as nobar. Crowds also invaded Jakarta's main stadium, Gelora Bung Karno, where fans donned red and white national jerseys, waved the country's flags and displayed flares during the match. President Joko Widodo himself a football fan, also organized a nobar in the presidential palace with several ministers. Uzbekistan's Umarali Rakhmonaliev (left) vies with Indonesia's Muhammad Ferarri during their U-23 Asian Cup semi-final in Doha, Qatar, on Monday. Photo: Xinhua But fans' enthusiasm was dashed after Uzbekistan beat Indonesia 2-0 in a match marred by drama, including an offside goal by Indonesia, a red card for Indonesian defender Rizky Ridho and an own goal that sealed victory for the Central Asian nations. However, Indonesia can still win a ticket to the Olympics if the team beats Iraq Thursday and took third place. If they lose, they will have to beat Guinea in an Asian-African playoff match. Uzbekistan was the strongest [team]. Congratulations to the Uzbekistan team. We still have a chance to play in the Olympics, so we must have good preparation to qualify for the Olympics, coach Shin said in a post-match briefing on Monday. I think before we started the match we were a little nervous. Maybe it affects the team and we can't play as well as usual. Indonesia head coach Shin Tae-yong during the U-23 Asian Cup semi-final in Doha, Qatar, on Monday. Photo: Xinhua Despite the loss, fans expressed their support for the team on Tuesday. Throughout the tournament, Uzbekistan never lost or conceded. Throughout the tournament, Indonesia only lost due to red cards, referee decisions and hostile VAR. Rest assured, young people! Rise again to [winning the] third place. WE WILL REMAIN PROUD, user @jerryarvino wrote on X. Praise also came from the president, with Widodo urging young Garuda not to give up. There is still hope for third place and the possibility of participating in the Olympics, he said on X. Don't give up, Young Garuda. Keep your spirits up! 03:31 Indonesians pay tribute to victims of deadly soccer stadium crash a year ago Indonesians pay tribute to victims of deadly soccer stadium crash a year ago Rebound after tragedy Football expert and analyst Mohamad Kusnaeni said Indonesian football is now at a turning point after the Kanjuruhan Stadium tragedy in October 2022. A clash between football fans and police at the stadium that month left 135 dead and nearly 600 injured, making it the second deadliest disaster in football history. The Kanjuruhan tragedy was the high point of public skepticism towards Indonesian football. This is the lowest point, Kusnaeni said. Indonesian fans watch the U-23 Asian Cup semi-final on giant screens outside Jakarta's Gelora Bung Karno Stadium on Monday. Photo: AFP We bounced back thanks to football reform. Erick Thohir was very successful in orchestrating this reform, perhaps because of its position as [an official] close to the center of power, so that it can use its access to accelerate reforms. Thohir, Minister of Public Enterprises, was elected president of the Indonesian Football Federation in February 2023. Under his leadership, Indonesia was named host of the competition. FIFA U-20 World Cup, although football's governing body canceled the nomination after Bali's governor refused to host the Israel team An August poll by the Indonesian Survey Institute found that 88 percent of 1,520 respondents were satisfied with Thohir's performance as president of football associations. Kusnaeni attributed the team's current success to Coach Shin's ability to increase the discipline, concentration and endurance of Indonesian footballers. Indonesia's decision to naturalize foreign-born players of Indonesian origin in order to strengthen the national team at all age levels also appears to be paying off. Dutch goalkeeper Maarten Paes, whose grandmother was born in East Java, became a naturalized Indonesian citizen on Tuesday so he can play for the national team. Photo: USA Today Sports via Reuters Dutch goalkeeper Maarten Paes, 25, whose grandmother was born in the East Java town of Kediri, took the oath of office on Tuesday to become an Indonesian citizen, making him the 14th player to be naturalized since Shin was named coach in 2019. Naturalized players have better experience than players from national competitions. If we want to play at a high level, we need to have players who are used to playing at the same level, Kusnaeni said. They play in the Dutch championship, the Belgian championship and other leagues higher than the Asian leagues. This contributes to the experience and quality of the Indonesian national team.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://amp.scmp.com/week-asia/people/article/3260988/indonesias-young-garuda-footballers-eye-olympic-glory-u-23-asian-cup-run-ignites-national-pride The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos