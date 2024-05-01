For Trump, a $9,000 reprimand and a stern warning





Throughout his unorthodox political career, and for decades before that in the confines of New York real estate, Donald Trump's gift for gab has always been an advantage. Quick with a joke or a jab, he proved irresistible to countless journalists and millions of voters, who devoured his unfettered style of slash-and-burn rhetoric.

But today, Trump's enthusiasm for criticizing others ran headfirst into an immovable object: a gag order issued by state Judge Juan Merchan, overseeing his criminal trial.

Merchan's eight-page ruling was the prologue to a day of gripping, granular testimony from a lawyer who represented Stormy Daniels, the porn star whose $130,000 payment, in the days leading up to the 2016 election, led to the charges against the former president. .

Testimony from Keith Davidson, a Los Angeles lawyer, included a series of text messages and emails about the secret payment, while the Access Hollywood tape, in which Trump bragged about groping women, threatened to make fail his campaign. Davidson also described a previous deal in 2016 with fellow client Karen McDougal, a former Playboy model who said she had a romantic and sexual affair with Trump in 2006 and 2007.

Trump is accused of falsifying 34 business records to conceal the payment to Daniels. He denied the affairs with Daniels and McDougal as well as the accusations against him; the former president could face probation or prison if convicted.

The morning began with a rebuke as Merchan found Trump in contempt of court for violating the judge's gag order that protects witnesses, jurors, court staff and the judge's own family from attack . That represents nine online posts about known witnesses and public statements about jurors, the judge wrote.

These posts on Trump's Truth Social account and his campaign website included replays from other conservative commentators. The former president's defense team had argued that because these messages did not come from Trump, he should not be sanctioned. Merchan flatly rejected this, calling such logic counterintuitive, if not absurd, and asserting that Trump intentionally selected these positions to maximize visibility.

Trump was ordered to delete the nine offending posts by 2:15 p.m. and was fined $9,000, small change for the former president. But the judge coupled that sanction with a potentially much harsher sentence, warning Trump that continued violations would mean Merchan could impose time in prison.

Imprisoning Trump for violating the order would be an unprecedented step in what is already an unprecedented case: the first prosecution of a former U.S. president. For Trump, avoiding this sanction depends on his ability to control his publications and public statements. Of course, he was not always known for his discipline in such circumstances.

Yet even though the former president has had tantrums during other trials, his behavior in his criminal case has been low-key, almost to the point of hibernating: As he did on other days, Trump kept with his eyes closed for much of his testimony today, including during some hours of Davidson's testimony.

A success story

Davidson played a central role in negotiations between McDougal and Dylan Howard, a top editor at the National Enquirer, who had agreed to capture and kill negative stories about Trump during the 2016 campaign. These negotiations were described in texts between the two men, presented as evidence by the prosecution.

I have a success story about Trump, Davidson told Howard in June 2016.

I'll get you more for that than anyone, Howard replied. You know why.

Davidson admitted to pressuring Howard, suggesting that McDougal was cornered by the estrogen mafia, a derogatory term for other women who wanted her to tell her story to ABC.

Eventually, Howard agreed to a deal. Give me a price, he wrote, adding: “All in.”

In October 2016, as Trump was coming out of the Access Hollywood tape, the deal regarding Davidson's other client, Daniels, became clear. At the time, Davidson was blunt in his assessment of Trump's political fortunes.

Trump was grilled, texted Davidson, using an obscene phrase.

Wave the white flag, Howard replied. It's over people!

But that wasn't the case. Davidson said he quickly began working on the deal with Daniels, which had now fallen into the hands of Trump fixer Michael Cohen after the death of Howard's employer, AMI.

Davidson imagined it would be easy money, describing Daniels' manager calling it the easiest deal you've ever made in your entire life. (Davidson laughed at the memory while sitting on the witness stand.)

In fact, the money was not paid immediately, and Daniels and Davidson became frustrated, threatening to walk out if the $130,000 was not paid. Davidson questioned Cohen's motives. I thought he was trying to send it back until after the election, he testified. The money was finally paid, less than two weeks before Election Day.

Davidson said he thought he was dealing with Trump, through Cohen. I never thought otherwise, he said under questioning, later noting that Cohen relied on his close affiliation with Donald Trump.

It was part of his identity, he said, adding that he believed Mr. Trump was the beneficiary of that contract.

Davidson is expected to remain on the stand Thursday; extensive cross-examination by the defense will follow. The hearing closes tomorrow and Trump plans to campaign in two battleground states, Wisconsin and Michigan; you can count on Manhattan prosecutors to listen to his remarks, keeping the gag in mind.

Cohen is expected to be a key witness for the prosecution, although the jury will have already heard a lot about him, including his propensity to shout and be difficult.

As Davidson said today: “The moral of the story is that no one wanted to talk to Cohen.

Here is the team we have available to report on the trial. During the debates, we'll send you updates more frequently, including breaking news alerts and our weekly analysis on Thursdays.

Your questions

We ask readers what they would like to know about the Trump cases: the charges, the proceedings, the important players, or anything else. You can send us your question by filling out this form.

Why did the National Enquirer decide to help Trump? Was there anything to gain for them by doing this? An advantage that Trump would bring later? Pete Thurlow, Bernardsville, New Jersey

Jesse: David Pecker, the former publisher of the National Enquirer, described the deal with Trump as mutually beneficial in his testimony last week. The tabloid promoted his candidacy and published negative articles about his opponents and the candidate provided Pecker with information about The Apprentice and, more broadly, helped sell magazines. It was good for business, Pecker said on the stand.

What else to watch

We're still awaiting several key rulings in Trump's classified documents case in Florida, primarily a ruling from Judge Cannon on the trial's start date. Before that, however, she will likely have to make decisions on Trump's request for more advance information and the delay of a key filing on the handling of classified documents at trial, both of which could come at any time. moment.

After hearing arguments last week on Trump's immunity claim in the Jan. 6 case, the Supreme Court could issue a decision in late June or early July.

Where is each criminal case?

Trump is at the center of at least four separate criminal investigations, both at the state and federal level, into matters related to his business and political career. Here's where each case stands.

