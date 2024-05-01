No quota for Muslims as long as I live, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday vowed that as long as he is alive, he will not allow reservations mandated by the Indian Constitution for SC/ST and BC to be distributed to Muslims at any cost.

The Constitution makers led by Dr BR Ambedkar had come out against religion-based quotas and fixed it only for SC/ST/BC. But the Congress party and its prince (Rahul Gandhi) are undermining the Indian Constitution by snatching the rights of marginalized sections by imposing quota on Muslims through the back door for their vote bank politics, he charged.

Mr. Modi was addressing a public meeting in Zaheerabad as part of the ongoing campaign for the Lok Sabha elections, where he asserted, in an emotional tone, that his commitment and respect to the Indian Constitution is complete . Start of his hour-long marathon speech in Telugu Na Telangana kutumba sabhyulandariki namaskaramulu (Greetings to my Telangana family members), he also announced that the 75th anniversary of the Indian Constitution will be celebrated with pomp and gaiety across the country during his third term, where he will also denounce the efforts made by the party of Congress to insult and poke holes. in him under his reign.

The Prime Minister lashed out at Mr. Rahul Gandhi without uttering his name, but calling him Shehzada, for tearing up in front of the media a Cabinet note prepared by the Manmohan Singh government, showing complete disregard for constitutional proprieties. He (Rahul Gandhi) is now talking about protecting the Constitution from us? It is for me a holy book equal to the Gita, the Bible or the Quran, he said.

The first thing he did after being elected an MP was to prostrate himself in front of Parliament before even taking office, and after being re-elected in 2019, he laid a copy of the Constitution in the central hall and bowed before taking office. He claimed to be the only Chief Minister (Gujarat) to have participated in a procession putting the Constitution on a caparisoned elephant while marching, on the occasion of the 60th anniversary celebrations while the Congress prince and his acolytes n have nothing to do with the Indian Constitution or the democratic system. establishments.

Everything is fine as long as they are in power, otherwise they will obstruct Parliament, question the Election Commission and EVMs for reasons of vote bank politics. They want to defame the Constitution and will go to any extent, he charged and accused the party of believing in lies of the five principles, vote bank politics, mafia/anti-social elements, corruption and politics dynastic symbolizing the five fingers of the hand.

He also accused Telangana Congress and RR duo Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy of making a mockery of democracy by making a fake video to divide and harm society. The Congress government in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh was a laboratory of appeasement politics by introducing a Muslim quota, depriving the BCs of their share overnight. Lingayats, Marathas and 26 other castes demanding inclusion in the OBC list were ignored for years, as was Madigas' demand for SC categorization, he added.

Mr. Modi said that even though the Telugu film RRR received worldwide acclaim, the RR tax has brought shame to Telangana as the money forcefully collected from industrialists and others is sent as black money to Delhi . I don't want to elaborate on this further, but if you don't stop, Telangana will be destroyed in the next five years, as it was during the 10 years of corrupt BRS rule. Another method of plunder is the Congress party's 55% inheritance tax. They also want to hamper the Rama Navami procession to please their vote bank, he accused.

Mr. Modi also questioned the silence in the implementation of farm loan waiver and 500 bonus for every quintal of paddy purchased. He accused BRS and Congress of being part of the same corruption racket and questioned the delay in investigating the Vote for Note and Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project scams by the respective governments.

He predicts that the Congress-led INDIA alliance will not even get opposition status while the Congress party itself will get the least number of MLAs elected this time. Calling for votes for party candidates BB Patil (Zaheerabad) and M. Raghunandan Rao (Medak), he said: A vote for them is a direct vote for Modi. It was not Modi who built the Ram temple but your vote. Your vote is first and foremost, but for Congress, their vote bank is first and foremost, he signed off. Telangana BJP chief G. Kishan Reddy and others spoke.