Xi Focus-Close-up: Glory and dreams rooted in the shovel





President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, picks up a shovel to join a voluntary tree-planting activity in a forest park in Tongzhou district of capital Beijing Chinese, April 3. , 2024. [Photo/Xinhua]

BEIJING — At a volunteer tree-planting activity last month in Beijing, President Xi Jinping hefted a shovel to his shoulder and skillfully shoveled dirt to fill the planting pit alongside local residents. His mastery of the tool was so easy that many quickly assumed he was an experienced farmer. A similar photo quickly resurfaced on social media. The photograph from the late 1980s depicts Xi, then head of the Chinese Communist Party of Ningde Prefecture in east China's Fujian Province, crossing the fields with a hoe on his shoulder, ready to join the local workers. Xi's admiration for manual labor and his close ties to workers can, in part, be attributed to his formative years in Liangjiahe, once a rugged village on the country's arid Loess Plateau. When Xi arrived in the village in 1969, he was just 16 years old. Despite their own difficulties, local people generously took care of the city's young people, including Xi. “They fed me, washed my clothes and repaired my pants,” Xi recalled. During his seven-year stay in Liangjiahe, Xi worked alongside villagers, tending crops, herding sheep and transporting coal. He joined the CCP there and later became the village Party chief, marking the modest beginning of his political career. Xi recalled that his most sincere wish at the time was to “enable villagers to have meat and eat it often.” Xi saw the introduction of the use of biogas as a catalyst to improve the lives of villagers. He recalled that the first methane generating pit represented a major challenge. When completed, it was the province's first methane reservoir, solving the shortage of coal and firewood that had long worried the local population. Xi arrived in the village as a slightly disconcerted teenager and left as a confident young man, determined to “do practical work for the people.” For him, happiness comes from work. Glory belongs to all workers, whatever their profession. “Society is created by work. It has no distinction of high or low, noble or humble. Every profession is honorable,” Xi once said. Xi's respect for hard work has shaped his down-to-earth attitude and hands-on approach to governance. As supreme leader, Xi still kept track of workers. During national inspections, he checked the reconstruction of rural houses after floods, went to fields to sample crops, and felt comfortable engaging in discussions with factory workers. Meeting the press after being elected general secretary of the CPC Central Committee in November 2012, Xi told Chinese and foreign journalists: “The Chinese people's aspiration for a better life is the goal we must strive for.” » Soon after, China launched the largest anti-poverty initiative in human history, aiming to eliminate absolute poverty in a country of 1.4 billion people. Xi assumed personal command. He oversaw every major policy measure and visited the country's 14 contiguous areas of extreme poverty. He pledged to achieve this goal “with the strength and tenacity of a hammer driving a nail.” In February 2021, China announced that it had solved the problem of absolute poverty. Nearly 100 million people have been lifted out of poverty in about eight years. With the eradication of absolute poverty in the country, Xi is guiding the nation to its next steps. China basically aims to achieve socialist modernization by 2035 and build a great modern socialist country in all respects by the middle of this century. Hard work remains crucial to achieving this goal, echoing a frequently cited phrase by Xi: “Let’s roll up our sleeves and get to work!”

