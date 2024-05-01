Politics
Why Erdogan's White House visit won't happen now
U.S. President Joe Biden (R) and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a meeting on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, July 11, 2023. [Susan Walsh/AP]
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's foreign policy is marked by an unpredictable nature, as evidenced once again by recent developments surrounding his planned visit to the White House on May 9. In recent years, Greeks have seen how their most important neighbor changes policies overnight. The sudden cancellation of the postponement of the Turkish president's planned visit to the White House on May 9 officially fits this pattern.
Securing a prestigious reception at the White House has long been a priority for Erdogan, with Turkish and American officials investing significant efforts to this end. This sudden reversal of plans raises questions, particularly as to the underlying reasons for the cancellation: we failed to reconcile the schedules of the two parties, such is the unconvincing explanation given by the American embassy in Ankara .
Beyond simple protocol, substantial political interests play a central role in the progress of the summit. The media report differences of opinion on the level of the visit and the quality of the hospitality offered.
According to one account, Erdogan expected the kind of lavish receptions that the White House hosts in exceptional cases for special guests of the state. The Americans reportedly only planned two hours for the guest from Anatolia, and even a dinner at the White House was not on the agenda.
Yet the deciding factor for near-term cancellation or postponement is likely less a matter of protocol (although that plays an important role for status-minded Erdogan), but rather tangible political interests on both sides. Ankara finally throwing in the towel.
For years, deep differences have overshadowed bilateral relations. Erdogan's acquisition of the Russian S-400 missile system has poisoned relations more than almost any other issue. The contradictory positions on Syria, where Ankara is militarily fighting the Kurdish militias, who are the Americans' most important allies, are irreconcilable.
Vladimir Putin's war against Ukraine has created new tensions, as Ankara has only hesitantly and by no means comprehensively participated in Western sanctions against Russia.
Recently, signs of rapprochement have been observed between Ankara and Washington: during a long process reminiscent of scenes from an oriental bazaar, Washington extracted from the Turks the approval of Sweden's membership in NATO in exchange for the delivery of ultra-modern F-16 fighter jets. for the Turkish Air Force obsolete. A reception for Erdogan at the White House was to crown the political exchange agreement.
The war in Gaza has further complicated matters. Ankara and Washington find themselves on opposite sides of the Middle East, the differences could hardly be greater. Politics in Gaza have also long taken on domestic political dimensions, for both Erdogan and Biden.
One of the reasons for Erdogan's defeat in the recent local elections was the rise of the Islamist New Welfare Party, which managed to accuse the president of lack of solidarity with Palestine. Since then, Erdogan's anti-Israeli rhetoric has intensified. More recently, the Turkish president also publicly attacked America for its support of Israel. Erdogan may have thought none of this amounted to friendly gestures at the White House.
For Biden, the crucial elections are still to come: for the American president, the television images with Erdogan, Hamas ally, in the corridors of the White House present political risks because they could play into the hands of his opponents. That said, the suspension of the visit has a positive domestic political side for the American president. However, the turn of events constitutes a serious setback for relations between the United States and Turkey. Initial comments suggest this would particularly benefit Russia's Putin, as the missed visit signals a weakening of cohesion within the Western Alliance. This argument is not convincing for two reasons.
First, Turkey's alignment with the Western community in the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East is somewhat limited, as its own interests and independent initiatives take precedence. Moreover, similar to the current dynamic with Biden, Putin has also become a victim of the unpredictable nature of the Turkish president. Despite repeated announcements from Moscow, the Russian president's planned visit to Turkey has been postponed several times and has not yet taken place.
Dr. Ronald Meinardus is a Senior Researcher at the Hellenic Foundation for European and Foreign Policy (ELIAMEP).
