Johnson criticized after Starmer heckled by crowd outside Parliament

Boris Johnson is the subject of new criticism for Jimmy Savile smear he aimed at Mister Keir Starmer after the Work The leader was targeted by a crowd near Parliament.

Sir Keir faced baseless claims of protecting pedophiles and chants about being a sex offender from protesters before being taken away in a police car for protection.

Former minister Julien Smith said the Prime Minister must retract Savile's insults for the sake of Sir Keir's safety following Monday's incident.

Officers moved in to protect the opposition leader as the group, some protesting against Covid measures, followed him from outside Scotland Yard.

In at least two videos posted on social media, a man and woman were heard shouting about Savile at the Labor leader, as he walked with shadow foreign secretary David Lammy.

At least one person was heard repeatedly shouting for protection from paedophiles.

Last week, under pressure, Mr Johnson accused Sir Keir of spending his time pursuing journalists and failing to pursue Jimmy Savile.

Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer (Victoria Jones/PA) (PA Wire)

On Monday, Mr Smith, who was previously Mr Johnson's Northern Ireland secretary, tweeted: What happened to Keir Starmer this evening in front of Parliament is appalling.

It is truly important for our democracy and its security that Savile's false insults against him are withdrawn in full.

Chris Bryant, the Labor MP who chairs the Commons Standards Committee, said: This is appalling. People were shouting all sorts of things at Keir, including Jimmy Savile.

This is what happens when a Prime Minister descends into the gutter and recycles the lies of far-right conspiracy theorists. Political poison has an effect. Johnson has no moral compass.

Labor Dame Angela Eagle tweeted: Proud of yourself for fueling the worst conspiracy theories on the internet, Prime Minister? New disgusting low.

Scotland Yard said two arrests were made following clashes between police and protesters on the Victoria Embankment after Sir Keir was taken to safety.

A Metropolitan Police statement said: Shortly after 5.10pm on Monday 7 February, a man who had been surrounded by a group of protesters near New Scotland Yard, was taken from the scene by a police car.

A man and woman were arrested at the scene for assaulting an emergency worker after a traffic cone was thrown at a police officer.

They were remanded in custody.

Footage posted on social media showed Piers Corbyn, the Covid-19 conspiracy theorist brother of former Labor leader Jeremy, addressing the crowd before the incident and later leading chants of resistance, defiance , of non-obedience.

The video shows Sir Keir, surrounded by police, being followed down the street while being targeted with shouts of “why don't you object?” » and traitor.

Why did you attack Julian Assange, why did you attack journalists? » shouted a man.

It was understood Sir Keir was not injured in the incident.

After being brought to safety, an officer was called a pathetic little thug during angry exchanges.

Protesters were seen holding signs opposing compulsory vaccination and the use of restrictions to prevent deaths from Covid-19.