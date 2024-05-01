Indonesia could offer dual citizenship to attract foreign workers

JAKARTA: Indonesia could offer dual citizenship to people of Indonesian origin to attract more skilled workers to the country, a senior minister said on Tuesday.

Indonesia does not recognize dual nationality for adults, according to Indonesian law, because a child with two passports must choose one and give up the other upon turning 18.

Luhut Pandjaitan, coordinating minister for maritime affairs and investment, said the government was considering granting dual citizenship to former Indonesian citizens living abroad, without giving details.

Luhut was speaking in front of Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, who pledged a $1.7 billion investment in Indonesia.

We also invite the Indonesian diaspora and we will also give them dual citizenship soon, he said. Which I think will bring very capable Indonesians back to Indonesia.

Nearly 4,000 Indonesians became Singapore citizens between 2019 and 2022, according to data from the Directorate General of Immigration.

The immigration agency did not immediately respond to a request for comment on plans to allow dual citizenship.

The issue of dual nationality caused some controversy in 2016 when Indonesian President Joko Widodo dismissed Arcandra Tahar as Minister of Energy and Mines after less than a month in office, following reports according to which he held American and Indonesian passports. (Reporting by Stanley Widianto; editing by Christian Schmollinger)