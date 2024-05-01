No reservation based on religion towards Muslims as long as I am alive: PM Narendra Modi | Latest news India





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said he will not allow reservations for Muslims on the basis of religion and to the detriment of Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) . Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public meeting for the Lok Sabha elections, in Zaheerabad, Telangana on April 30, 2024. (PTI) The Prime Minister made the remarks during an election rally in Medak district of Telangana. Follow complete coverage of the Lok Sabha elections here. HT launches Crick-it, a one-stop destination to catch cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now! He also alleged that the Congress wanted to insult the Constitution because of its vote bank in the Lok Sabha polls. “They (Congress) are the ones preventing the functioning of Parliament, they are questioning the Election Commission, they are questioning the EVM, and now for their vote bank they are insulting the constitution… Until whether I am alive, I “We will not let them give the reservation meant for Dalits, SC, ST and OBC to Muslims in the name of religion,” the Prime Minister said. Modi also expressed confidence that he would celebrate 75 years of the Constitution on a grand scale during his third term. In his speech, he also launched a veiled attack on Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, alleging that money collected in the state through the double R tax (RR) was being channeled to Delhi. He made the comments while referring to the hit Telugu film titled 'RRR', which received global accolades, according to PTI. While the Telugu film industry revels in blockbusters like 'RRR', the Telangana Congress is administering its own version of 'RR' tax burdens on the people, Modi said. Industrialists in Telangana are forced to pay a clandestine percentage as RR tax to the state government. It seems that a part of these funds ends up in Delhi in the form of black money. He also reiterated his assertion that Congress would introduce an inheritance tax if it came to power. If Congress comes to power, it will introduce inheritance taxes. Congress plans to collect more than half, or 55 percent, in inheritance taxes (received from parents), he said.

