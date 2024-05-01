We have taken many historic steps over the past 21 years in the areas of trade union rights and freedoms.





Addressing the 13th meeting of the Labor Assembly, organized under the theme “The Future of Work, Organizing and Employment”, President Erdoan said: “We have taken many historic steps over the past last 21 years in the areas of trade union rights and freedoms, in addition to wages and employment. . President Recep Tayyip Erdoan delivered a speech at the 13th meeting of the Labor Assembly, held under the theme “The Future of Work, Organizing and Employment”, at the Exhibition Hall of the Presidential Complex. Highlighting the steps taken with an inclusive approach over the past 21 years to increase the welfare of workers, employers, civil servants, traders and farmers, President Erdoan said: “In consultation with you , we have put into force regulations concerning labor law and social rights. security reform, health and safety at work and union rights. We introduced historic minimum wage increases thanks to maximum consensus between employees and employers. We increased the net minimum wage to 17,002 TL in 2024, an increase of 49 percent compared to July and 100 percent compared to January. “TURKEY EXPERIENCES HIGH EMPLOYMENT AT ALL TIMES IN ITS HISTORY” Noting that support for the minimum wage, initiated in 2016, has been increased to 700 TL per insured person starting from July 2024, President Erdoan said: “With the removal of taxes on the minimum wage, we have introduced an exemption from tax for income up to minimum wage. salary in all income categories. Our country is experiencing a record employment rate in its history. Our employment numbers reached 32.423 million. “We have taken many historic steps over the past 21 years in the field of trade union rights and freedoms, in addition to wages and employment,” underlined President Erdoan, adding: “With the Law on Trade Unions and Negotiation collective, we had the opportunity to modify it after It has been 29 years since the law promulgated by the putschists in 1983. After placing the right of civil servants to collective bargaining under the protection of the Constitution, we granted our civil servants the right to collective bargaining. We concluded the collective bargaining processes of workers and civil servants mainly by consensus. The number of unionized workers increased from 1 million in 2013 to 2.5 million currently. We also instituted the payment of a collective bargaining bonus to unionized public servants once every three months.

