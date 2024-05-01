The Philippines criticizes Xi Jinping's coast guard for escalating tensions in the South China Sea: “They do not hesitate to use brute force…”





The Philippines has criticized China's coast guard for escalating tensions in the South China Sea after water cannons used by Beijing damaged two Philippine ships. What happened: On Wednesday, Philippine officials reported that a coast guard vessel and a fishing vessel were damaged when Chinese coast guard vessels fired water cannons at them, Reuters reported. The incident occurred on Tuesday as Philippine ships were en route to the disputed Scarborough Reef to assist Filipino fishermen. Commodore Jay Tarrielathe Philippine Coast Guard spokesperson for South China Sea matters, said this was the first time the Chinese Coast Guard directly used a water cannon against a Philippine ship. This just shows that Goliath is becoming more and more Goliath. They do not hesitate to use brute force to violate international law, Tarriela said. See also: Donald Trump attacks candidate for stealing potential votes in tight race against Joe Biden: It would essentially be a wasted protest vote The Scarborough Shoal, a prime fishing area close to major shipping lanes, is a constant source of tension between the Philippines and China. Despite a 2016 international court ruling that China's expansive claim had no legal basis, Beijing continues to assert sovereignty over much of the South China Sea, including parts claimed by the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia and Brunei. Why is this important: This incident follows a series of clashes between the nations' coast guards. The Philippines has a mutual defense treaty with the United States, which has pledged to defend its ally against any armed attack on Philippine military and government vessels, including coast guard vessels, in the South China Sea. This commitment was recently reiterated by the US Secretary of State Anthony Blinkenamid heightened tensions in the South China Sea. President Joe Biden expressed serious concerns over China's escalation of activities in the South China Sea during upcoming summits with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and president of the Philippines Ferdinand Marcos Jr.. Read next: Ukrainian troops withdraw as conflict with Russia escalates on Eastern Front, Zelensky urges US to deliver weapons quickly Image by Andy.LIU via Shutterstock Conceived by Benzinga NeuroEdited by

Pooja Rajkumari

The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system leverages the extensive Benzinga ecosystem, including native data, APIs and more, to create comprehensive, timely stories for you. Learn more.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.benzinga.com/news/24/05/38542482/philippines-slams-xi-jinpings-coast-guard-of-escalating-south-china-sea-tensions-they-dont-hesitate The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos