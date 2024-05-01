Politics
China's revised State Secrets Law has come into force. Here's what you need to know | Spy News
Taiwan is warning its citizens against traveling to China, fearing the new law could be used to punish regular business activities.
A revised state secrets law has taken effect in China, prompting Taiwan to warn its citizens against traveling to China and foreign businesses amid fears the legislation could be used to punish regular business activities.
The changes made to the Law on Protection of State Secretssigned into law Wednesday, comes as President Xi Jinping's government places greater emphasis on national security, including updating China's anti-espionage law and increasing surveillance of companies with foreign ties.
This has resulted in police raids on consulting firms and arrests of foreign leaders accused of espionage.
Here's what you need to know about the latest law.
What's new in the revised state secrets law?
The Law on the Protection of State Secrets, first adopted in 1988, covers a wide range of sectors, including politics, economics, national defense and diplomacy.
Changes to the law by China's top legislature in February expanded its scope to include information relating to labor secrets that do not constitute state secrets but could have adverse effects if breached. leak.
The revisions also require internet companies to crack down and cooperate with investigations into alleged leaks. If state security leakage is suspected, Article 34 of the revised law stipulates that network operators must immediately stop its transmission, keep relevant records and report [the case] to the secret administration services or to public security organs and state security organs. Operators are also required to delete information upon request.
The amended law also requires government agencies to devote resources to protecting state secrets and subjects government employees who handle state secrets to a classification separation management period, during which they are prohibited from finding a new job and/or leaving China for a certain period.
The official Xinhua News Agency cited an official from China's National Administration for the Protection of State Secrets who said the revisions were necessary to respond to new problems and challenges in the new era.
Why are foreign companies worried?
The enactment of the revised state secrets law comes a year after China's top legislature passed sweeping changes to its anti-espionage laws, including banning the transfer of any information related to national security.
It also comes as China's foreign affairs community remains nervous following the arrest of a top Japanese Astellas Pharma employee on espionage charges as well as a series of police raids last year on the company's offices. due diligence company Mintz Group and that of two consulting firms, Bain & Company and Capvision.
Against this backdrop, WilmerHale, a US-based law firm, said changes to the state secrets law created uncertainty and compliance issues for companies operating in China.
WilmerHale particularly highlighted the labor secrets provision. He said what constitutes a trade secret under the law was unclear and risked being interpreted arbitrarily, inconsistently or broadly.
Trade secrets could plausibly include information obtained through conventional research and due diligence. The inclusion of the term in the state secrets law can lead to self-censorship and harm ordinary business operations, he said.
But Baker McKenzie and FenXun, a U.S.-China partnership, said they believe the laws' impact on the normal course of business for most multinational companies is unlikely to be substantial. However, he advises companies to become more aware of the protection of state secrets and to adopt operational measures to strengthen data management.
What did Taiwan say?
The enactment of the laws has worried Taiwan, the self-governing island that Beijing claims as its own, with the territory's Mainland Affairs Council issuing a statement on Tuesday warning that the law's expansion meant the risk of visiting China was likely to increase significantly.
The council said the revised law was very vague and could lead people to break the law at any time and criticized Beijing for continually using legislations to strictly monitor foreign visitors to China.
We would like to once again remind the public to refrain from traveling to China at this time unless necessary, the statement added.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
- Google Chrome's address bar is now smarter and smarter thanks to AI
- Science proves anger spikes can increase heart attack risk