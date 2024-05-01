Mallikarjun Kharge, PM Narendra Modi: Poor people have more children, why are you only talking about Muslims: M Kharge to PM

Archive photo

Janjgir-Champa (Chhattisgarh):

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “only talking about Muslims” and said the poor had more children due to their economic status.

Prime Minister Modi was frustrated after feeling that the opposition bloc INDIA was heading towards a majority, and that is why he is now talking about 'Mangalsutra and Muslims', Mr Kharge claimed at a rally in the Janjgir-Champa district, Chhattisgarh.

Campaigning for Congress candidate Shivkumar Dahariya from Janjgir-Champa Lok Sabha constituency, he also said that the BJP was seeking to win over 400 Lok Sabha seats not for the welfare of the poor but to take away from them their rights.

“We are heading towards a majority, that's why he (Modi) is now talking about 'Mangalsutra' and Muslims. He is saying we will steal your wealth and give it to those who have more children. The poor have always No more children. Do Muslims have any?

He himself has five children but is the only son of his parents, the Congress leader said, adding that his mother, sister and uncle died in their house fire.

Only he and his father were left, and “My father told me I was his only son and he wanted to see my children,” Mr. Kharge said.

“The poor have (more) children because they do not have wealth. But why do you (Modi) continue to talk only about Muslims? Muslims belong to this country,” he said, asking the people not to be deceived because “we must build”. the country by bringing everyone together, not like them (BJP) by breaking it. »

At an election rally in Rajasthan, Prime Minister Modi had said that if the Congress comes to power, it will redistribute the wealth of the people to those with more children and infiltrators. He had also cited former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's remark that Muslims were the first to claim the country's resources.

On Prime Minister Modi's claim that the Congress was planning to grab the people's wealth, including even the women's mangalsutra, Mr. Kharge asked: “We ruled the country for 55 years, but did we snatched someone's 'mangalsutra' or abused ED (Enforcement Directorate), IT (Revenue)? Taxation) to put people behind bars?

The Prime Minister was lying and misleading people, he alleged, claiming that PM Modi was talking about “Hindu-Muslim issues” even where Muslims have no presence.

“Today he says Congress wants to take an x-ray of gold in every house and land and that won't even leave your 'mangalsutra'. We said we want to conduct a caste census to assess the conditions of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes so that their situation could be improved, but he did not care about it,” Mr. Kharge said.

If such a prime minister ruled for another five years, the country would be destroyed, the Congress leader said.

“He (Modi) says 'sabka sath, sabka vikas'. He takes support from everyone but never does their 'vikas' (development). He does their 'satyanash' (destruction). He implemented the demonetization and did not support anyone during this period of Covid (outbreak), Mr Kharge added.

Those who received “shots” (apparently referring to vaccines) during the COVID-19 outbreak still faced health problems, and labs reported that cases of heart attacks increased in India due to of a defect in the drug, but the Union government has no answer on this issue, Mr. Kharge asserted.

“This election is being conducted to keep India united and save the Constitution and democracy. Modi and his supporters say again and again that they are giving us a figure of over 400 seats. They are seeking over 400 seats, not for the welfare of the poor,” he added. Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Peoples… They seek to suppress the rights of the poor,” he alleged.

The Congress veteran also questioned why RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had to clarify that they were not going to amend the Constitution or end reservations if a BJP leader had not spoken about such plans earlier.

“He (Modi) compares himself to former Prime Ministers Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri and Rajiv Gandhi. You are nowhere in their comparison… They gave big factories and PSUs to the country, what has this done? He asked.

Congress got the country freedom, Jawaharlal Nehru protected its democracy and Dr BR Ambedkar wrote a good Constitution, Mr Kharge said, adding, “Modi ji, you are alive and became Prime Minister because of Congress who saved the Constitution, democracy and helped the country. poor. We introduced the Green Revolution and the White Revolution. Polling will take place in Janjgir-Champa on May 7.

