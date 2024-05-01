Donald Trump says paid agitators took part in pro-Palestinian protests in Colombia





Former President Trump made baseless claims Tuesday that pro-Palestinian protests at Columbia University contained “paid agitators” as protests on college campuses nationwide intensify.

Hundreds of New York Police officers, many armed with batons and in riot gear, evacuated protest camps at Columbia University Tuesday evening, including arresting students who occupied a campus building.

Trump claimed in an interview with Sean Hannity on Fox News during the police operation that many protesters did not believe in what they were protesting for.

“I definitely think there are a lot of paid agitators, professional agitators here too, and I see it everywhere,” he said. “You know when you see signs and they're all the same. This means they are paid by a source.

“You know, these aren't hand-painted signs where people would go into their basement and paint something because they really believed it. They are all identical panels to those made by the same printer,” he continued. “And you know, when you see that, it means there's someone at the top paying, or a group paying, and they're doing a very disservice to the world, but they're doing a very disservice to our country.”

There is no evidence that any protester at Columbia University or at any of the nationwide pro-Palestinian demonstrations is a paid protester or that they are not a genuine protester.

The police response at Columbia comes after tensions built for days, with the campus the first of hundreds of similar protests nationwide against the Biden administration's response to the war between Israel and Hamas . The protests demanded a cease-fire in the conflict, an end to military aid to Israel and the disengagement of colleges and universities from Israeli interests.

Colombia is at the center of political attention during the protests. The campus hosted a visit from President Mike Johnson (R-La.), Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-N.Y.) and numerous members of Congress from both sides of the aisle last week.

Lawmakers from both parties have called on Columbia University President Minouche Shafik to resign if the protests cannot be quickly put down.

Both Trump and President Biden denounced the protests, with Trump calling them a “sad thing to see” on Tuesday, adding jabs at Biden.

“We have to get back to the roots, we have to protect, we have to end the anti-Semitism that is taking over our country right now,” Trump said. “And Biden has to do something.” Biden is supposed to be the voice of our country, and he’s certainly not a really big voice.”

More than a thousand students have been arrested nationwide during similar protests, some of which resulted in violent clashes with police and counter-protesters.

