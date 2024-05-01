From showering flowers to washing feet, as PM Modi pays tribute to workers India TV





Image Source: PTI PM Modi The whole world celebrates May 1 as Labor Day. This day is celebrated with the aim of raising the voices of workers around the world. This day was recognized worldwide on May 1, 1889, while in India, this day was first inaugurated in Chennai in 1923. And to celebrate this day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also honored the workers Many times. PM Modi was seen showering flowers on the workers and also washing their feet. These are such special occasions. When the Prime Minister washed the workers' feet In 2019, a large-scale Kumbh was organized in Prayagraj. After this event, Prime Minister Modi washed the feet of the sanitation workers. Prime Minister Modi had said that these sanitation workers made a significant contribution in organizing Swachh Kumbh. The Prime Minister's motivation for doing so was also seen as a change in people's perceptions of cleaning workers. The effect of this appointment as Prime Minister was also seen in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Flowers rain on the workers In December 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had paid tribute to the workers engaged in the construction of the Kashi corridor. He showered flowers on the workers building the corridor and also had lunch with them. After this, PM Modi also did a photoshoot with the workers by sitting on the floor with the workers. Workers became special guests of the new Parliament Recently, the construction of the country's new Parliament building was completed. During the inauguration of the new Parliament, Prime Minister Modi met the workers who built it. He also honored 11 workers. Additionally, construction workers who were part of the Central Vista project were also invited by Prime Minister Modi as special guests to the Republic Day celebrations on January 26. After the ceremony, the Prime Minister visited the workers to honor them and greeted them. Honoring Ram Temple Workers The grand Ram temple was inaugurated in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024. PM Modi also honored the workers who built this temple. After attending the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple, Prime Minister Modi honored the workers engaged in the construction of the temple and showered flowers on them.

