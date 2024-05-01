Newsom flees state problems once again – San Bernardino Sun





Not another getaway. Gov. Gavin Newsom's office announced he will speak at a climate conference May 15-17 in Vatican City. Remember his trip to China last October where he met with President Xi Jinping and other Communist Party officials? The aspiring future president has essentially greenized the Chinese Community Party in an effort to boost its visibility. Newsom, if he wanted to show leadership, would have used the opportunity to condemn the communist police state for its abuses against the Uyghur and Tibetan people. But no, he wanted to sympathize with a regime which is also the biggest polluter on the planet. Then came a debate the following month in Georgia with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, which, once again, was just another way of positioning himself as a potential successor to President Joe Biden. Who knows what that did to his presidential prospects, but it certainly didn't help him understand what to do about his very real problems in California. The Vatican announcement said the conference, titled From Climate Crisis to Climate Resilience, would feature transdisciplinary partnerships between science and community leaders. So clearly Newsom wants to keep his mind off his real duties as governor of California. His trip to the Vatican will come just after he releases his May revision to his Jan. 10 budget proposal for the 2024-25 fiscal year, which begins July 1. His earlier figures pegged the state budget deficit at $38 billion, while the Legislative Analyst calculated the state budget deficit. budget deficit of up to $73 billion. Then begins the forced march to Parliament to adopt the budget before the constitutional deadline of June 15. When the governor returns from his excellent adventure in Rome, he will have less than a month to resolve the biggest crisis of his term. His biggest budget action to date was a shrewd move in April in which the Legislature moved billions of dollars onto the books for the next fiscal year. These savings on paper only mean the governor and Legislature will have an even bigger puzzle to solve around the corner. Unfortunately, Newsom prefers to keep his head in the clouds.

