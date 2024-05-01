Law firm defending Trump seeks to withdraw from long-running case





A law firm that has long defended Donald J. Trump's campaign and companies against employment lawsuits has abruptly asked to withdraw from a years-long case for what it calls an irreparable rift of the lawyer-client relationship.

The firm of LaRocca, Hornik, Greenberg, Rosen, Kittridge, Carlin and McPartland has represented Mr. Trump's political operations in numerous lawsuits dating back to his first presidential campaign, helping to obtain several settlements and dismissals and billing nearly $3 million in the process.

But Friday evening, he asked a federal judge to allow him to withdraw from a lawsuit filed by a former campaign representative, AJ Delgado, who claims she was sidelined from the campaign in 2016 after revealing she was pregnant. The timing of the motion was notable, just two days after the same federal court ordered the campaign to pre-submit all claims of sexual harassment and gender or pregnancy discrimination from the 2016 and 2020 campaigns, documents that the defendants have long resisted handing over. .

In the motion filed in Manhattan federal court, lead attorney Jared Blumetti provided no details about the dispute, asking permission to explain the matter privately with the judge. Mr. Blumetti did not respond to a request for comment.

The apparent break with a long-trusted business comes at a legally charged time for the former president.

He is in the third week of a criminal trial in a case involving a cover-up of a 2016 campaign sex scandal involving porn star Stormy Daniels, and faces additional criminal charges in Georgia as well as 'to two separate sets of federal indictments. Last week, the Supreme Court heard arguments on whether Mr. Trump was absolutely immune from criminal charges for actions he committed while in the White House. And he is appealing judgments totaling more than $500 million in two civil verdicts handed down last year.

It was not immediately clear whether LaRocca Hornik, who has offices at 40 Wall Street, a downtown Manhattan building owned by Mr. Trump, intended to sever all ties with him. But such a break would hardly be new. In January, one of Mr. Trump's defense lawyers, Joe Tacopina, said he would no longer represent him. Last year, at least four of his other lawyers, who represented him in various civil and criminal cases, withdrew.

Ms. Delgado, who is representing herself in the case, objected to the withdrawal in a filing Monday, arguing that it should not be allowed until the discovery process is completed and calling the request for a scheme to avoid compliance.

Magistrate Judge Katharine H. Parker said LaRocca Hornik should continue to represent the campaign for the time being and would schedule a conference with the law firm and the campaign to discuss the matter.

The firm has represented Mr. Trump's business interests for at least a decade, for example defending Trump Model Management in a payroll case filed in 2014. It also represented the campaign during Mr. Trump's two previous White House campaigns and has received $1.8 million between September 2016 and December 2020, according to Federal Election Commission records. Since then, the former president's super PAC, Make America Great Again Inc., has paid LaRocca Hornik an additional $990,000, including a $15,103.90 payment as recently as March 25.

In addition to Ms. Delgado's filing, the firm still represents the campaign in a sexual discrimination and abuse lawsuit filed by Jessica Denson, a former Hispanic outreach coordinator for the 2016 campaign. The most recent filing of that suit, before a in New York state court, was filed April 16 and makes no mention of a desire to end the legal relationship.

Last year, the company helped the Trump campaign negotiate a $450,000 settlement in a separate lawsuit filed by Ms. Denson that challenged the validity of nondisclosure agreements that campaign workers were forced to sign during the 2016 race.

And in 2022, he helped negotiate a settlement in a lawsuit brought by protesters who claimed that Mr. Trump's bodyguard, Keith Schiller, tore down a sign in 2015 that read Trump: Make America Back racist again, then hit one of them in the head.

Ms. Delgado filed a lawsuit against the campaign, as well as former advisers Reince Priebus and Sean Spicer, in 2019, alleging discrimination based on gender and pregnancy.

While working for the campaign, she became pregnant by her supervisor, Jason Miller, a senior communications advisor and spokesperson. When she revealed her pregnancy shortly after the 2016 election, according to her complaint, she was relieved of most of her duties and immediately and inexplicably stopped receiving emails and other communications.

As part of the litigation, she sought all other gender discrimination claims involving the campaign.

