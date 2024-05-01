Imran Khan now “appears” at Pakistani weddings. Framed photos on banners





New Delhi: Imran Khan is not only making headlines in Pakistan. It is also a wedding gift. No, he's not out of prison yet.

A video circulating on social media shows a Pakistani couple unveiling a portrait of the jailed PTI leader during their wedding festivities. We see the groom unwrap the gift on stage, which he presents to his beaming bride. As soon as the gift is revealed, the assembly bursts into applause and laughter. Pakistanis cannot stop talking about this growing trend of the former prime minister appearing at weddings.

The video posted by a Pakistani man was captioned: Becoming a common phenomenon now. How long before they ban this?

Hinting at the prevailing intolerance towards Khan and his supporters, a Pakistani asked for clarification on whether he wanted marriages banned. Do you mean a ban on shaadis? This country really needs it.

In an apparent reference to the threat Khan is perceived to be within the establishment, one user said: “I can't wait for marriages to also be declared a 'national security issue.'

Amid the me and who and this or nothing posts, India also made an appearance when a Pakistani user compared the Khans following in Pakistan to the Modis following in India, adding that both leaders have a cult following. Another said this message should be hidden from Modi fans.

A fan favorite

Pakistanis went to great lengths to analyze the marriage and the gift.

One user wondered: what would happen if the groom had disappeared after this video? While another asked: Why would you give your wife a photo of another man at your wedding?

This quickly led to a competition, with one Pakistani man recounting how he had also received a poster of Imran Khan on his wedding day. Nationality is not a barrier, even Ethiopians have joined the conversation. A user thanked her husband for not showing her the PM's photo on her wedding day.

However, not everyone was impressed. While the appreciation was plentiful, the criticism was equally fierce. One X user called it TikTok's mental illness while another user called it “the limits of chichorepan ki, the limits of rudeness.”

Imagine using the photo of a political crook to attract attention on your wedding day. Tik tok mental illness, the user wrote.

Yet another worried about the future of the nation and predicted that the day was not far away when Pakistanis could consummate their marriage wearing Imran Khan masks.

All this while Khan remains incarcerated, unable to save his wife from alleged murder attempts.

But it remains a fan favorite. As one user wrote, the fanaticism of Pakistanis towards this man is indescribable. I was at a wedding once and they put a montage of Imran Khan on the big screen and then waved a banner of him and a lion next to each other.

