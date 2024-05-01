Trkiye reaffirms support for Palestinian cause





Ankara will continue its strenuous efforts to bring to justice those responsible for the deaths of more than 34,000 civilians in Gaza, Fidan was quoted as saying by local television. With their persistence in completely ignoring international law and human values, Israeli officials have already been condemned by conscience and the world community, underlined the head of Turkish diplomacy. We look forward to the day when the perpetrators of the massacres will be brought to justice, he stressed. Additionally, Fidan criticized a social media post from the Israeli Foreign Ministry criticizing President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, noting that the mask used by Israeli politicians to manipulate Turkish leaders has finally fallen, he said. Tel Aviv faced a complaint from South Africa to the International Criminal Court, which called on Israeli authorities to prevent actions that could amount to genocide. According to Palestinian sources, since October 7, Israeli forces have carried out more than 3,000 massacres in Gaza, where at least two mass graves were discovered each containing more than 300 bodies and many corpses had been mutilated under torture. Erdogan has repeatedly called for an end to hostilities in this coastal strip of only 2.3 million inhabitants, concentrated in just over 360 square kilometers. Israel and Trkiye established diplomatic relations in June 2016, as part of Tel Aviv's strategy to repair its deteriorating relations with Middle Eastern countries, according to media reports. jg/omr/npg/To

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.plenglish.com/news/2024/05/01/turkiye-reaffirms-its-support-for-palestinian-cause/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos