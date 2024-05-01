RRR made India proud, but 'RR tax' shamed the nation: PM Modi | Hyderabad News





Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi On Tuesday, he appealed to the people to give maximum number of seats to Telangana MLAs to keep the “corrupt” Congress government in the state in check. Refer to Film “RRR” directed by Rajamouli Modi told a public meeting in Andole that 'RR tax (indicating Rahul Gandhi and Revanth Reddy)' was being collected in the state. Without naming Rahul and CM Revanth like 'RR', the Prime Minister said: 'If the Telugu film RRR made India proud with its global success, the RR tax has put India to shame.

He alleged that RR tax was collected from businessmen and entrepreneurs in the state and sent to Delhi in the form of black money. “People of the state are already upset over this. I don't need to narrate in detail what is happening here. The people of Telangana are already feeling the effects of the corrupt Congress government. The previous BRS government indulged in corruption and looted Telangana” The present Congress government is doing exactly the same thing. If this continues like this, Telangana will suffer the most. To end this, you (the people) must elect more BJP MLAs in this election,” the Prime Minister said.

He alleged that the Congress and BRS came together when the investigation into the Delhi liquor scam case was expedited. “They are both indulging in corruption. The corruption tentacles of BRS have now spread to Delhi and BRS has joined hands with the 'Delhi Party' (AAP) and this Delhi Party is in alliance with the Congress is all on the same page,” he said. accused.

He said his top priority has always been the welfare of farmers. “The Congress government in the state has not implemented the promise of loan waiver scheme for farmers. It has also not paid Rs 500 as premium for paddy. The government has remained mum regarding paddy procurement,” he said.

Modi said the Congress always wanted the poor to remain poor. “They are making fake videos, but we are committed to categorizing them as Dalits. All the Congress cares about is the vote bank and not making its vote bank angry. So much so that “It even prevents Hindus from celebrating festivals like Sri Ram Navami and Shobha Yatras,” he claimed.

Chastising the Congress over the issue of Muslim reservations, the Prime Minister said, “In united Andhra Pradesh, people gave maximum number of seats to the Congress in 2004, but they introduced Mulsim reservations and did not not bothered about the inclusion of 26 OBC communities in the list of OBCs. “. He further said that the Congress should not receive votes as it is blocking the development of Telangana. “We have announced the establishment of a new Sammakka-Sarakka University for the tribals, but the land is not allotted. Land is also not allocated for some railway projects in the state,” he said.

