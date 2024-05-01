Garuda Indonesian youth footballers aim for Olympic glory as U-23 Asian Cup ignites national pride

So this is what it's like to be Brazilian: when you wake up, you just have to smile because you have a good national team, one fan wrote on the social network. X on April 26.

On Monday evening, as the Garuda Youth faced Uzbekistan in the semi-final, football fans across Indonesia erected giant screens to watch the match together, in a tradition known locally as nobar.

Crowds also invaded Jakarta's main stadium, Gelora Bung Karno, where fans donned red and white national jerseys, waved the country's flags and displayed flares during the match.

President Joko Widodo himself a football fan, also organized a nobar in the presidential palace with several ministers.

Uzbekistan's Umarali Rakhmonaliev (left) vies with Indonesia's Muhammad Ferarri during their U-23 Asian Cup semi-final in Doha, Qatar, on Monday. Photo: Xinhua

But fans' enthusiasm was dashed after Uzbekistan beat Indonesia 2-0 in a match marred by drama, including an offside goal by Indonesia, a red card for Indonesian defender Rizky Ridho and an own goal that sealed victory for the Central Asian nations.

However, Indonesia can still win a ticket to the Olympics if the team beats Iraq Thursday and took third place. If they lose, they will have to beat Guinea in an Asian-African playoff match.

Uzbekistan was the strongest [team]. Congratulations to the Uzbekistan team. We still have a chance to play in the Olympics, so we must have good preparation to qualify for the Olympics, coach Shin said in a post-match briefing on Monday.

I think before we started the match we were a little nervous. Maybe it affects the team and we can't play as well as usual.

Indonesia head coach Shin Tae-yong during the U-23 Asian Cup semi-final in Doha, Qatar, on Monday. Photo: Xinhua

Despite the loss, fans expressed their support for the team on Tuesday.

Throughout the tournament, Uzbekistan never lost or conceded. Throughout the tournament, Indonesia only lost due to red cards, referee decisions and hostile VAR. Rest assured, young people! Rise again to [winning the] third place. WE WILL REMAIN PROUD, user @jerryarvino wrote on X.

Praise also came from the president, with Widodo urging young Garuda not to give up. There is still hope for third place and the possibility of participating in the Olympics, he said on X. Don't give up, Young Garuda. Keep your spirits up!

Rebound after tragedy

Football expert and analyst Mohamad Kusnaeni said Indonesian football is now at a turning point after the Kanjuruhan Stadium tragedy in October 2022.

A clash between football fans and police at the stadium that month left 135 dead and nearly 600 injured, making it the second deadliest disaster in football history.

The Kanjuruhan tragedy was the high point of public skepticism towards Indonesian football. This is the lowest point, Kusnaeni said.

Indonesian fans watch the U-23 Asian Cup semi-final on giant screens outside Jakarta's Gelora Bung Karno Stadium on Monday. Photo: AFP

We bounced back thanks to football reform. Erick Thohir was very successful in orchestrating this reform, perhaps because of its position as [an official] close to the center of power, so that it can use its access to accelerate reforms.

Thohir, Minister of Public Enterprises, was elected president of the Indonesian Football Federation in February 2023. Under his leadership, Indonesia was named host of the competition. FIFA U-20 World Cup, although football's governing body canceled the nomination after Bali's governor refused to host the Israel team .

An August poll by the Indonesian Survey Institute found that 88 percent of 1,520 respondents were satisfied with Thohir's performance as president of football associations.

Kusnaeni attributed the team's current success to Coach Shin's ability to increase the discipline, concentration and endurance of Indonesian footballers. Indonesia's decision to naturalize foreign-born players of Indonesian origin in order to strengthen the national team at all age levels also appears to be paying off.

Dutch goalkeeper Maarten Paes, whose grandmother was born in East Java, became a naturalized Indonesian citizen on Tuesday so he can play for the national team. Photo: USA Today Sports via Reuters

Dutch goalkeeper Maarten Paes, 25, whose grandmother was born in the East Java town of Kediri, took the oath of office on Tuesday to become an Indonesian citizen, making him the 14th player to be naturalized since Shin was named coach in 2019.

Naturalized players have better experience than players from national competitions. If we want to play at a high level, we need to have players who are used to playing at the same level, Kusnaeni said.

They play in the Dutch championship, the Belgian championship and other leagues higher than the Asian leagues. This contributes to the experience and quality of the Indonesian national team.