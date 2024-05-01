China has crossed Biden's red line on Ukraine

Two years ago, President Biden warned China not to provide material support “for Russia's war in Ukraine.” Secretary of State Antony Blinken acknowledged on Friday that Xi Jinping ignored the warning. China, Mr. Blinken said, was overwhelmingly the No. 1 supplier.” of Russia's military industrial base, with the material effect of having fundamentally changed the course of the war. Whatever Mr. Biden chooses to do next will be critical to global security and stability.

Mr. Biden can either enforce his red line through sanctions or other means, or signal a collapse in American resolve by applying merely symbolic sanctions. Beijing and its strategic partners in Moscow, Tehran, Pyongyang and Caracas would surely interpret a timid implementation of this policy as a green light to deepen their campaign of global chaos. Mr. Xi sees this as a historic opportunity to undermine the West.

It's a moment comparable to the failure of President Obama's red line in Syria in 2013. When dictator Bashar al-Assad defied Mr. Obama's warning not to use chemical weapons against his people, the president refrained from any military action, and the consequences were disastrous. Six months later, Moscow launched its invasion of Crimea in 2014, marking the start of Ukraine's now decade-long war. Failure to act decisively against China would pave the way for Russian victory in Ukraine.

Mr. Biden drew his red line on March 18, 2022, three weeks after Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. I made no threats,” Mr. Biden said after a video call with Mr. Xi that day. But Mr. Biden said he made sure the Chinese president understood that he would in danger” and would jeopardize China's economic ties with the United States. and Europe if he materially supported Russia's war.

Mr. Biden's cabinet reinforced its ultimatum with specific warnings. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo warned that the administration could shut down “China's largest chip maker, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp., in response to the Russian military's use of its chips.” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has threatened financial sanctions. last year to take decisive and surgical action against the financial institutions that facilitate the supply of the Russian war machine. »

Trade data suggests that Beijing was careful to openly avoid crossing the red line in 2022. But in 2023, when the Biden administration applied only symbolic sanctions to Iranian entities that supplied thousands of kamikaze drones to the Russian, these drones have saturated Ukrainian air defenses and caused widespread carnage. The Chinese have probably decided that Mr. Biden’s bluster was a bluff. In March 2023, Mr. Xi visited the Kremlin in a bold show of solidarity with Mr. Putin. This proved to be a turning point in Moscow's war, effectively transforming the conflict into a proxy war between China and the West.

The Center for Strategic and International Studies found that Chinese support for Russian military manufacturing skyrocketed starting in early 2023. Mr. Blinken specifically mentioned to his Chinese counterparts machine tools, microelectronics, nitrocellulose , which are essential to the manufacture of munitions and rocket boosters, as well as other dual-use items that Moscow uses this technology to strengthen its defense industrial base. » Reports over the past year also highlight China's supply of military vehicles, drones, body armor, gunpowder and satellite imagery.

Fractured the West through proxy wars in Europe and the Middle East fits perfectly with Mr. Xi's exhortation to his bureaucracy to seek opportunities in international turmoil. The most important feature of the world is, in a word, chaos, and this trend seems likely to continue,” Xi said at a seminar of Chinese Communist Party leaders in January 2021. trends are on our side. As Mr. Xi left a Kremlin meeting in March 2023, he went further, effectively declaring himself and Mr. Putin agents of chaos. Right now, there are changes the likes of which we haven't seen in 100 years,” he said. “And we are the ones driving these changes together.”

As the Biden team considers the potential costs of imposing sanctions on China's big banks and other systemically important companies, it must also weigh the costs of failing to do so. China's leaders are vulnerable to significant sanctions. In late 2017, the Trump administration quietly but firmly threatened to impose sanctions on major energy producer China after Beijing resisted U.S. demands to restrict oil exports to North Korea. China knew the threat was credible and quickly agreed to co-sponsor an unprecedented United Nations Security Council resolution capping exports.

Today, this credibility seems worn out. Beijing's official statements after Blinken's visit made no mention of the U.S. complaint, and a Chinese Foreign Ministry official said flatly: The Ukraine issue is not a matter between China and the United States. The American side should not make one.”

Worse still, there are signs that Beijing and its Axis of Chaos, which includes Russia, Iran, North Korea and Venezuela, are plotting the next phase of violent disruption. Beijing hosted a Hamas delegation the same day Mr. Blinken left China, a fact that Chinese officials hid from the American delegation. Even more worrying, Mr. Xi sent one of his most trusted aides, former intelligence agency head and current Politburo member Chen Wenqing, to Moscow for a nine-day visit. The aim of the trip was to strengthen intelligence and security cooperation and pave the way for Mr Putin's visit to Beijing next month.

In a revealing essay published this month in the Chinese Communist Party's main ideological and political newspaper, Chen Yixin, the current head of China's top spy agency, promoted the idea of ​​waging the fight “well- beyond Chinese borders. Mr. Chen's essay in Qiushi magazine included a line that might also serve as an informal slogan for the axis of chaos: seek advantages and avoid disadvantages in chaos. »

Mr. Pottinger served as Deputy National Security Advisor from 2019 to 2021. He chairs the China Program at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies and is the author of The Boiling Moat: Urgent Steps to Defend Taiwan, forthcoming in July.