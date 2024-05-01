Israel-Gaza conflict, electric vehicles and Venezuela's demands





Roop Raj joins The Nine to discuss his interview with Donald Trump

Roop Raj joins The Nine to share an insider's perspective in his exclusive interview with Donald Trump. Take a look at the intriguing information before the full interview airs on Let it Rip this Thursday!

DETROIT (FOX 2) – Former President Donald Trump is in the middle of two unprecedented legal battles as he also seeks to return to the office of President of the United States.

With many polls showing the 45th president with a slight edge over President Joe Biden, Trump offered FOX 2 an exclusive chance: to ask the questions Americans want to know.

The presumptive GOP presidential nominee's camp gave us 15 minutes to talk about a range of topics — from the conflict in Gaza to electric vehicles to abortion. He even explained why his position had changed – and whether he was following his beliefs or the polls.

“No, I follow my beliefs. And what we do is with states' rights, I also follow the law. And when you bring it to the states, it's states' rights. That's the 'State that will decide Now, the “State decides through votes, and the votes are going to be, in some cases, tougher and in others, very loose, I think Michigan is actually going to be very cowardly,” Trump said.

Michigan voted to legalize abortion in November 2022.

The entire interview will air in its entirety this Thursday at 10:30 p.m. on Let it Rip on FOX 2. You can stream it on your smart TV with the FOX LOCAL app, or on FOX2Detroit.com. You can also watch it on Metro Detroit on FOX 2.

Trump also discussed the border crisis. The former president said current President Joe Biden was allowing criminals to enter the country, especially from Venezuela.

“A statistic before we go. Venezuela was very crime ridden. They announced a 72% reduction in crime over the last year the other day. Do you know why? They transferred all their criminals from Venezuela to the good old United States. And Biden let them do it. It's a shame,” Trump said.

“But sir, were those numbers coming?” asked Raj.

“I guess I got them from the newspapers in this case, I think it's a federal statement or… well, they're actually from Venezuela. They're from Venezuela.”

We promised to fact-check these claims — and WUFT, a public television station in central Florida, fact-checked Trump's similar claims earlier in April, saying they were down 67 percent. WUFT partnered with Politifact to fact-check his claims and found them to be false.

In the 15-minute interview – which you can watch Thursday at 10:30 p.m. on Let it Rip.

