What is “Hindutva”, the ideology of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi?





“Today our Lord Ram has arrived; he has been waiting for centuries,” said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 22, 2024, during the inauguration of a Hindu temple dedicated to the god Ram in the city of Ayodhya, in northern India. Thousands of Hindus from across the country jubilantly celebrated the inauguration of the temple on the site of an ancient Mughal mosque dressed in saffron-colored clothes. Modi's presence at the event, which was televised nationally, was no coincidence; he highlighted the pervasive influence of the Hindu religion at the highest echelons of Indian politics and the intention to establish Hindu hegemony at the expense of religious minorities – a policy known as Hindutva. This ideology has not always been the dominant belief system in a nation where “secularism” has been a fundamental principle enshrined in the constitution since 1947. The concept was further strengthened in 1976 by an amendment to the preamble of the Indian Constitution affirming the identity of the country as a country. Secular state. Yet it is now a central issue in the current general election. When was Hindutva born?

Although the term “Hindutva”, derived from Sanskrit, was used as early as the late 19th century, its modern roots can be traced to a 1922 book by Vinayak Damodar Savarkar titled “Hindutva: Who is Hindu? » This book ultimately laid the foundation of Hindu nationalism. Hindutva thinkers developed their ideology in the context of India's struggle against British colonization and the Westernization of Hindu society, and primarily focused on religious and societal demands. In a 1993 book, Christophe Jaffrelot, political scientist and expert on India, explained that Hindutva “was conceived as a concept of ethnic community”. According to this ideology, the Hindu community constitutes the “matrix” of the Indian community, while Christians and Muslims are considered mere additions. How did it spread within Indian society?

Hindutva was organized around a key group, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), or National Volunteer Corps. Founded by activist and physician Keshav Baliram Hedgewar in 1925, this nationalist paramilitary organization played an important role in spreading the ideology throughout the country and among the population. For years, the RSS led a movement similar to the fascist youth groups of the 1930s in Europe, aiming to shape the minds of young Hindus from an early age. It was within this movement that Modi, who has been India's prime minister since 2014, was formed and would later become a major political figure. Indian independence and development of Hindu nationalism

In independent India, established after the 1947 partition of British India into Hindu-majority India and Muslim-majority Pakistan, Hindu nationalism experienced significant growth. The RSS's membership skyrocketed, and political parties associated with the organization began winning local elections beginning in the 1950s. Amid accusations of electoral fraud, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's suspension of civil liberties and imposition of a state of emergency between 1975 and 1977 propelled nationalist movements. Many Indians, disillusioned with the traditional Congress Party (of Mahatma Gandhi), are radicalizing and turning to Hindu nationalism. Following these events, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP, literally “Indian People's Party”) was founded in April 1980 and is today the majority party in Parliament, led by Modi. The BJP came to power in 1998 and has been in charge since 2014. How does Hindutva manifest itself in the BJP’s exercise of power?

Since coming to power, the BJP has stepped up threats against civil liberties and minority rights, including enacting a law incorporating religious criteria for obtaining Indian citizenship. He also used violent rhetoric against Muslims, calling them “infiltrators” and “foreigners.” Consequently, Hindutva has led to increasing marginalization of non-Hindu Indians, particularly those of the Muslim faith who make up more than 16% of the population, or almost 200 million people. (*Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing 'bhoomi pujan' – the grand inauguration of the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh on August 5, 2020. Photo by Prime Minister's Office / Government of India / Government Open Data License – India)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://international.la-croix.com/culture/what-is-hindutva-the-ideology-of-indian-prime-minister-narendra-modi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos