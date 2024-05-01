Microsoft commits to spending $1.7 billion on AI and cloud computing in Indonesia





Microsoft Corp CEO Satya Nadella has pledged a $1.7 billion investment in artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing to help develop Indonesia's AI infrastructure after a meeting with the president of country yesterday. Indonesia is Southeast Asia's largest economy and has around 280 million people across its vast archipelago, with growing demand for data centers and AI technologies in the region. Nadella spoke with Indonesian President Joko Widodo at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta before delivering a speech on AI in the Indonesian capital. Photo: Bloomberg What I'm really excited to announce today is the expanded data center investment announcement of $1.7 billion to bring the latest and greatest AI infrastructure to Indonesia , Nadella told the crowd, adding that data centers would soon be built in Indonesia. We're going to lead this wave in terms of the next generation of AI infrastructure needed, he said. Our mission is ultimately to empower every person and organization in Indonesia to benefit from this next big wave of AI. The tech giant would provide AI training to hundreds of thousands of Indonesians, Nadella said. I am very happy to announce that at Microsoft, we will train 2.5 million people by 2025 in the ASEAN region. In fact, 840,000 here in Indonesia alone, he said. The investment would extend over four years, Microsoft said in a statement. President and Director of Microsoft Indonesia, Dharma Simorangkir, said that this investment is a new milestone for Indonesia's digital landscape. Nadella had earlier told Widodo that the tech giants' commitment represented the greatest investment value in its 29-year history of operations in Indonesia, the Indonesian Minister of Communication and Public Affairs said. Computer Science, Budi Arie Setiadi, in a press release. A study by international consultancy AT Kearney has shown that AI is poised to contribute $1 trillion to Southeast Asia's GDP by 2030, with Indonesia expected to receive more than a third, according to the press release. Jakarta is pressuring Microsoft to open a research and development center in Indonesia, including in the new capital Nusantara, which is scheduled to open from August, Budi told reporters. We proposed several locations: Bali, IKN [Nusantara]he said. Nadella's visit comes just weeks after Apple Inc CEO Tim Cook met with Widodo and Indonesian President-elect Prabowo Subianto, as the tech giant explores ways to diversify supply chains outside from China. Cook said Apple is considering potentially investing in manufacturing in Indonesia. Nadella is traveling to Thailand and Malaysia this week to promote Microsoft's AI technology.

