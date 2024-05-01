



This article is part of The DC Brief, TIME's politics newsletter. Sign up here to receive stories like this in your inbox.

Eight years ago, the last Saturday before the Iowa caucuses highlighted all the contradictions and chaos of then-reality TV star Donald Trump's presidential bid. We stood in a cold airplane hangar in Dubuque as Trump's private 757 scored a flyby. After a series of outdoor attacks on Senator Ted Cruz, his main rival at the time, and a 90-minute drive south, we settled into the red velvet seats of the Adler Theater in Davenport for a session of friendly questions and answers between Trump and his most improbable. supporters, Jerry Fallwell, Jr., then president of Liberty University. In a nod to how surreal the whole weekend had become, vendors had buckets of popcorn laid out, as if the first stage of the Republican presidential primary was on a circus level. or county fair.

That January day, we all thought we were watching a show and not the main event. And when the thrice-married New York playboy who had proclaimed himself pro-choice years earlier was now promising to appoint judges who would overturn Roe v. Wade, a lot of people didn't believe him.

Trump spent the next four years proving these skeptics wrong. As president, he pushed Congress to pass a 20-week abortion ban and appointed numerous anti-abortion judges, including three Supreme Court justices who made the end of Roe possible. For years, many have believed that Trump supports finishing what he started and restricting access to abortion across the country.

But that’s no longer where Trump’s position lies.

Flash forward to this month for the latest chapter in our collective struggle to understand Trump and Trumpism, thanks to an exclusive interview between Trump and TIME's Eric Cortallessa. The entire interview and accompanying coverage are worth reading, but one part can't help but stand out. It's an argument that seems to come from someone other than the man who spoke on stage that frigid weekend in western Iowa, but that's what the undisputed leader of the Republican Party now says it believes: When it comes to abortion, Trump is now a nihilist.

Simply put: The current patchwork system in which each state's abortion policy is different is exactly the way things should stay in Trump's mind. This state of affairs is sure to leave dissatisfied both supporters of reproductive rights and those who consider the termination of a pregnancy at any stage to be tantamount to murder. In Trump's America 2.0, red states will become red states; blue states will become blue.

TIME: The Life at Conception Act would grant full legal rights to embryos, included in their 2025 budget proposal. Is this your position?

Trump: I let everything depend on the States. States will be different. Some will say yes. Some will say no. Texas is different from Ohio.

TIME: Would you veto this bill? Trump: I don't have to do anything about the vetoes, because they are now back in the United States.

Later in the interview, Eric urged Trump that red states take even more restrictive measures to prevent access to abortion, such as monitoring pregnancies. Trump's response was militant laissez-faire: I think they could do it. What about states that prosecute pregnant women who defy abortion bans? Trump said: “It doesn’t matter whether I’m comfortable or not. This does not matter, because it is the States that will make these decisions.

Trump's latest position isn't that different from the way states impose limits on gun rights or require car insurance. Trump and his advisers have decided that “deep red” states should be free to ban abortion entirely if they wish, while allowing “true blue” states to resort to the procedure at their own whims. Basically, it's a landscape of choosing your own future that is defined by geography more than circumstance.

One area where Trump cannot completely cede his position to the states is abortion drugs, which are federally regulated and account for about two-thirds of terminated pregnancies. Trump first addressed the issue, promising Eric an answer in 14 days. More than two weeks later, Eric asked Trump about it again in a phone call, and he lashed out again.

Perhaps Trump has always been so indifferent to these most burning issues and only in pursuit of drama. He rarely seemed to believe even his harshest speeches about reproductive rights. As a candidate, he at one point supported punishing pregnant women who defy abortion bans, then immediately backtracked, saying he only attacks abortion professionals. health who perform the procedure. He now suggests that, under his leadership, the federal government would abandon the abortion regime altogether. Yet Trump's allies, many of whom are from groups preparing to help staff his administration, disagree with Trump's new position and are likely to push for an approach like Trump's , who first appointed anti-abortion judges and instituted regulations that reduced access to abortion. procedure. Notably, Eric couldn't exactly pin Trump down on what he would do if a federal abortion ban reached his desk in the Oval Office.

TIME: So, to be clear: You will not commit to vetoing the bill if there are federal restrictions on abortion?

Trump: I won't have to commit to it because it will never be number one, it will never happen. Second, it is about states' rights. You don't want to go back to the federal government. Above all, it was about withdrawing from the federal government.

Eric's entire interview is worth reading because it gives a tangible playbook, in Trump's own words, of what a second term would mean for America and the world. But the sections on abortion rights in particular are illuminating because they show how little Trump is willing to feel guilty about the new patchwork of abortions his judges have created, or how little interested he seems in returning to a time when the right to abortion was protected, or work to implement a national ban.

Faced with this inherently uneven playing field, Trump now appears content to sit back in his chair and watch as states divide which of them will be abortion providers and which will be dessert for the procedure. It's a remarkably passive posture for someone who believes himself to be the center of every circus tent.

Make sense of what matters in Washington. Sign up for the DC Brief newsletter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://time.com/6972867/donald-trump-abortion-position/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos