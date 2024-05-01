Trump says states should decide whether to prosecute women who have abortions





CHICAGO (AP) Former President Donald Trump said in a new interview that it should be left up to states to decide whether to prosecute women for abortion or whether to monitor women's pregnancies. He declined to comment on access to mifepristone, an abortion pill, which is the subject of an intense legal battle.

In an interview published Tuesday by Time magazine, Trump responded to questions about how he would handle various abortion issues if elected by repeatedly saying the issue should be left to the states.

You don't need a federal ban, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee said. Roe v. Wade…wasn't so much about abortion as it was about bringing it back to the United States. States would therefore negotiate agreements. Florida will be different from Georgia and Georgia will be different from other places.

When asked if he would veto a bill that would impose a federal ban, he reiterated that it was about states' rights and said there would never be that chance because the Republicans, even if they took back the Senate in November, would not have the 60 votes needed to overcome a filibuster and bring the bill to a vote.

Trump reiterated his catch-all states' rights answer when asked whether states should monitor women's pregnancies so the government knows if they seek an abortion. Amid debates over the criminalization of women who have abortions, including those who self-manage with medication, experts have sounded the alarm about how modern surveillance technologies could help law enforcement monitor and investigate abortions.

Trump also deferred to states when asked whether a woman should be punished for having an abortion after a state bans or restricts the procedure.

States will make that decision, Trump said. It is the States that will have to be comfortable or uncomfortable, not me.

Democrats recently seized on comments Trump made in 2016, saying there should be some form of punishment for women who have abortions.

Abortion is a central theme of the 2024 election campaign, as Trump seeks to take a more cautious stance on the issue, which has become a vulnerability for Republicans and has boosted Democratic turnout. Trump's decision to defer to individual states has drawn criticism from Democrats as well as conservatives and anti-abortion groups seeking a federal ban.

National anti-abortion group SBA Pro-Life America said in a statement that it was disappointed by President Trump's position of relegating the issue of human rights to the states. The organization also said Democrats would abandon the filibuster in order to impose their unbridled abortion agenda across the country.

The SBA advocates for a national ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, with exceptions for rape, incest and maternal rescue, but the organization has expressed support for states with stricter bans.

As president, Trump appointed three justices to the U.S. Supreme Court who helped form the majority that overturned the constitutional right to abortion, and he took credit for them during his campaign . Earlier this month, he said he was proud to be the person responsible for ending the 50-year-old decision, Roe v. Wade.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden blamed Trump for the deluge of state abortion restrictions put into effect since the ruling two years ago. His campaign also warned that a second Trump term could lead to nationwide restrictions on abortion. Most recently, Biden blamed Trump for Florida's six-week abortion ban during campaign events in the state last week.

Donald Trump's latest comments leave no doubt: If elected, he will sign a national ban on abortion, allow women who have abortions to be prosecuted and punished, allow the government to encroach on women's privacy to monitor their pregnancies, and will jeopardize IVF and contraception throughout the country. Biden campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez said in a statement responding to the Time interview.

Mini Timmaraju, president of Reproductive Freedom for All, also expressed doubts about Trump's emphasis on moderation by leaving the issue up to the states.

There is no doubt in my mind that Trump will choose anti-abortion extremists and their horrible agenda over American families every chance he gets, she said.

Trump declined to speak with Time about mifepristone because access to the abortion pill has become uncertain amid a legal battle that has reached the Supreme Court.

Supporters on both sides of the abortion debate have also long pressed Trump to make clear his views on the Comstock Act, a 19th-century law that was reinstated by anti-abortion groups seeking to block the sending of mifepristone. Trump declined to comment on the act, saying only that he had fairly strong opinions on the matter and would make a statement on the matter within the next 14 days.

In Trump's America, people will be punished for having abortions, the government will monitor women's pregnancies, and it will use and misuse the Comstock laws of the 19th century to try to criminalize doctors and ban abortion nationwide. country, Jenny Lawson, executive director of Planned Parenthood Votes, said in a statement.

Trump's comments were consistent with his recent strategy to show more moderation on abortion rights as he seeks to appeal to the general electorate. Trump has previously expressed disagreement with abortion restrictions in some states, including Arizona's Civil War-era ban and Florida's six-week ban. In the Time interview, Trump reiterated that he thought six weeks was too hard.

