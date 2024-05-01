PM Modi targets Sharad Pawar's work as agriculture minister in Solapur rally





Mumbai News Live Updates: Targeting Pawar without mentioning his name, Modi said, “Fifteen years ago, a loyal leader had come to contest an election here. Was he able to bring water here? (PTI Photo) PM Modi Rally in Maharashtra Live Updates: A day after calling Sharad Pawar a wandering soul, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday continued his attack on the NCP leader (Sharadchandra Pawar). Targeting Sharad Pawar without mentioning his name, Modi said, “Fifteen years ago, a loyal leader had come to contest elections here. It is said that he took an oath, in front of the setting sun, to bring water to the region affected by drought. Was he able to bring water here? So the time has come to punish him,” PM Modi said. Modi was addressing a rally at Malshiras in Solapur district and also addressed rallies in Osmanabad and Latur before flying to Telangana. What else is happening across the state? As the nomination process for the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections progresses, nine candidates filed for election on Monday. Notable submissions included nominations from the Shiv Sena (UBT), with Aravind Sawant and Anil Desai contesting seats in Mumbai South and Mumbai South Central respectively. Moreover, Shiv Sena's Rahul Shewale is also in the fray for the Mumbai South Central seat. Weather update: According to the Indian Meteorological Department, Mumbai is expected to witness minimum and maximum temperatures between 36 and 25 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. The forecast also indicates that the city will have generally clear skies throughout the day. Hot and humid conditions are very likely to prevail in the suburbs Live blog Mumbai News Live Updates: | Follow this space for the latest live updates from Mumbai and its surrounding areas! Piyush Goyal: Increase bed capacity of upcoming Damini Hospital to 1,000 Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday suggested increasing the total number of beds in the proposed Damani Hospital to 1,000, keeping in view the health needs of the population of north Mumbai. Goyal is also the BJP candidate from the Mumbai North constituency in the Lok Sabha elections. The upcoming Damani multi-specialty hospital in Borivali East is being built by a charitable foundation headed by Radhakrishnan Damani, owner of D-Mart.

The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources based on their journalistic standards.

IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd First published online on: 30-04-2024 at 09:44 IST

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/mumbai/mumbai-news-live-updates-lok-sabha-elections-pm-modi-weather-traffic-9298113/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos