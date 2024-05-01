Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah writes to PM Modi





Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said that Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, who is facing allegations of sexual abuse of several women, used his diplomatic passport to travel abroad and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take prompt action to reverse it. In a letter to Modi, he also asked the Prime Minister to take other measures, such as resorting to diplomatic and law enforcement channels of the Indian government as well as international policing agencies, to ensure the MP's early return “on the run” to face all the forces of law and order. of the law. Prajwal Revanna, 33, is the son of HD Deve Gowda's eldest son HD Revanna, who is an MP and former minister. Prajwal is the BJP-JD(S) alliance candidate for Hassan, who went to polls on Friday. Explicit video clips showing Prajwal Revanna sexually abusing several women had started circulating in Hassan in recent days, following which the state government constituted an SIT to probe the crime allegedly involving the MLA. “As per reports, sensing the impending police case and arrest, accused MP and NDA Lok Sabha candidate Prajwal Revanna fled the country and went abroad on April 27 itself. reports that he is traveling abroad on his diplomatic passport,” Siddaramaiah said. He said that even though the SIT is working round the clock to investigate the allegations of crimes against several women committed by Prajwal Revanna, bringing him back to the country is of utmost importance so that he faces scrutiny. investigation and trial in accordance with the law of the land. “In this regard, we urge you to request the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Home Affairs to take prompt action to cancel the diplomatic passport of Prajwal Revanna and take further action using the diplomatic and law enforcement channels of the Government of India as well as international police agencies to ensure the speedy return of the absconding MP so that he faces the full force of the law,” the CM said in the letter. The Karnataka SIT will provide all necessary details and complete all required legal formalities in this regard, he added. JD(S) on Tuesday suspended Prajwal Revanna from the party following the allegations. Stating that there is a serious case of alleged sexual exploitation of countless women by Prajwal Revanna, Siddaramaiah said the allegations faced by the MP and NDA candidate for Hassan Lok Sabha are “horrible and shameful” and that they shook the conscience of the country. “Our government constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on April 28 and the investigation has begun in earnest. The constitution of the SIT was done as soon as the true nature of the alleged crimes against several women emerged and the victims came forward to file a complaint against Prajwal Revanna and an FIR was lodged on April 28,” he added. (Published 01 May 2024, 10:39 EAST)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/siddaramaiah-asks-pm-modi-to-cancel-prajwal-revannas-diplomatic-passport-3003130 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos