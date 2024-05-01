Andy Street and Ben Houchen turn to Boris Johnson in mayoral election race | Municipal elections

Andy Street and Ben Houchen will run in municipal elections on Thursday after running campaigns almost entirely separate from those of the conservative party they represent.

But this week the respective Conservative mayors of the West Midlands and Tees Valley joined forces with a senior Tory whose support they appear to value: former Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

First page of letter containing Boris Johnson's plea to voters in the West Midlands. Photograph: Andy Street/West Midlands Conservative Campaign Center

Street sent a two-page letter to voters in the West Midlands in which Johnson congratulated him and rejected the Conservatives' record at Westminster. Meanwhile, supporters of Lord Houchens promoted a video of the former Prime Minister calling on Tees Valley voters to re-elect him.

Both mayors face very close votes. If they lose, Tory rebels are expected to try again to remove Rishi Sunak as prime minister.

Despite the importance of the mayoral results to Sunak, it is Johnson that both men have turned to as the campaign reaches its final stages. In his support of Street, Johnson wrote: Forget the government. Forget Westminster. This election is about the next four years in the West Midlands and who you want to lead. If it were my vote, I would want the person who has a history of getting things done. And it's Andy Street.

He adds: So ask yourself, is kicking the Tories worth four years of a soft-on-crime, big-spending, bankruptcy-inducing Labor mayor? You may not like everything the Conservatives have done. But you won't like what Labor would do.

The letter does not feature the conservative logo, instead using the Black Country flag in its header.

In his video For Houchen, Johnson does not mention conservatives, instead keeping his message focused on the mayor himself. He's a guy who does what he says he's going to do, Johnson said. Mayor Houchen keeps his promises.

Ben Houchen is hoping to be re-elected as Tees Valley mayor. Photograph: House of Lords/PA

These messages reinforce the central message of both candidates' campaigns that they are independent of the party they represent and distanced from the unpopular Conservative government in Westminster. They also reflect Johnson's continued popularity among voters the Conservatives usually struggle to reach, many of whom tell pollsters they intend to vote Labor in the next general election.

Street said last month: I'm a proud Tory, but it's a totally different matter whether I agree with this Tory government in everything they do?

He told the Guardian on Wednesday: I have had widespread support, including from Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Theresa May and David Cameron. Boris made it clear in his letter that this is an election about the West Midlands and the choice people have between continuing to support me or ending up with a Labor mayor.

A Labor source said: “Rishi Sunak’s predecessor telling voters to forget the government is a damning verdict on the Prime Minister’s leadership. Ben Houchen and Andy Street have both distanced themselves from Rishi Sunak but seem very happy to put Boris Johnson's name in the spotlight.

Rishi Sunak is such a drag that his own candidates clearly feel they have to let him down to win.

A Johnson ally said the former prime minister had been happy to intervene on behalf of Street, Houchen and Susan Hall, the Conservative candidate for London mayor whom Johnson praised in a recent Daily Mail column. They would not question whether this marked Johnson's broader return to the national election campaign.