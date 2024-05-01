New investigation opened against Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi in the Toshakhana affair





ANI | Updated: May 01, 2024 at 7:37 PM IST

Islamabad [Pakistan]May 1 (ANI): The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has launched a fresh probe into the Toshakhana case, issuing summons to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khand and his wife. Bushra Bibi, ARY News reported. NAB Rawalpindi has sent a letter to the Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Prison, requesting his presence for the investigation. According to ARY News, an Accountability Tribunal (AC) sentenced PTI founder and his wife Bushra Bibi to 14 years each in Toshakhana case on January 31. The verdict was announced by AC Justice Muhammad Bashir, disqualifying the PTI founder and his wife from holding any public office for 10 years and imposing a fine of 787 million Pakistani dollars (PKR). Before this, Khan and his Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi were sentenced to 10 years in prison under the Official Secrets Act in connection with the encryption case, according to ARY News. Meanwhile, on February 4, Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi were sentenced to seven years in prison. each in a matter related to their marriage during the latter's Iddat period, according to Dawn.

However, on April 1, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) suspended the 14-year prison sentence handed down to former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, in the Toshakhana case. Following this, many PTI leaders denied the allegations and came forward. in support of Imran Khan. Pakistan's Information Minister Attaullah Tarar has rejected the former Pakistani prime minister's allegations against top military leaders in connection with the Toshakhana affair, calling them “false, fabricated and baseless”, it was recently reported Dawn. Earlier today, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur also said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will topple the PML-N-led federal government whenever party founder Imran Khan will ask him to do so, ARY News reported. On April 27, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Omar Ayub Khan also said while speaking to the media that he would remain loyal to his party and PTI founder Imran Khan, what that it is coming, reported Dunya News. various protests have erupted across Pakistan for the release of Imran Khan. Recently, on April 29, the PTI organized the 'Train March' in Sukkur, with party leaders pledging to continue the intensified struggle for the release of party founder Imran Khan and restoration of the 'stolen mandate' of the PTI , Pakistan-based Dawn reported. PTI workers and supporters boarded the Awam Express from Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Nawabshah and all railway stations on its route to join the march by train. Hundreds of other people were present at each station to warmly welcome the demonstrators. Dozens of men and women participating in a number of caravans and rallies held in the morning boarded the train from Landhi station, according to the Dawn report. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/world/asia/pak-fresh-investigation-launched-against-imran-khan-bushra-bibi-in-toshakhana-case20240501193710

