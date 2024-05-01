Win-win Xi drives out Europe's weakest links

Xi Jinping is making his first visit to Europe in almost five years. Chinese leaders' tour of France, Serbia and Hungary is calibrated to divide their rivals, weaken Europe's unity on trade and advance China's goal of a new world order.

That may be a lot to hope for in just five days, May 5-10, but his emissaries have prepared the ground well. Will this be what Xi likes to call a win-win moment?

President Emmanuel Macron will welcome him to Paris, seeking to build on what Elyse collaborators imagine to be a personal relationship. The two men will talk and then head towards the Pyrenees for a change of scenery.

The preliminary conversations took place between Macron's diplomatic adviser, Emmanuel Bonne, and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who has in the meantime become the key interlocutor of the US national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, to appease tensions with the West.

This may be a wishful hope that Western positions are coordinated, but there is no risk of mixed messages from China. Wang is a faithful echo of his master's voice and will have advised Xi on the progress and schedule of his European tour. Usually, the Chinese Foreign Ministry would confirm the schedule at the last minute, but this time it had clever tactical reasons for delaying the decision.

One element in Xi's calculations is that a long-delayed party meeting to set economic priorities will take place in July (for those in the know, this will be the third plenum on the 20th).th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China.) His government has bold goals to spur growth with new productive forces in digital and green industries, talking about issuing long-term bonds and using bond rates. interest and bank reserve requirements as political tools. Like the West, Xi is engaged in a balancing act between prosperity and geopolitics.

Xi just hosted German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in a trade-focused visit that yielded neither a breakthrough nor a breakup as the Scholz delegation navigated the incompatible goals of staying on Beijing's side and to remain aligned with Western strategy.

The chancellor asked Xi to stop helping Russia in its war against Ukraine, a request that both men must have known was being made purely for formal reasons. When Scholz returned home, the Wall Street Journal reported that Germany could scale back its plans to control Chinese investments. This is a double victory for Xi.

At some point, Europeans will have to realize that Ukraine represents a brilliant point of contention for Chinese foreign policy. US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that China does not supply (finished, manufactured) weapons to Russia, but that the Kremlin buys a large part of its military parts from China. 90% of its microelectronics and 70% of its machine tools come from its country. limits the ally to Beijing. Trade between the two countries has exploded, with Russian imports increasing by almost 50% Last year.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg believes that Europe must not repeat the mistake it made with Russia by relying on China as an economic partner. And Vladimir Putin himself is due to visit the People's Republic at the end of May to highlight their common hostility towards democracies.

In its quest for balance, China strives to pull on the weakest links in the West. THE World Timea vehement state-run newspaper quoted an academic as saying that the Russian-Ukrainian conflict has made Europe aware of its heavy dependence on the United States, and that this transatlantic relationship has endangered China's policy of Europe.

These comments come from a certain Sun Keqin, a researcher at the China Institute of Contemporary International Relations, which serves as a front for the Ministry of State Security. He added: If Europe continues to follow the United States in viewing China from a security and ideological perspective and adopts a confrontational approach towards China, it will not avoid the fate of be a vassal of the United States.

Such warnings could be overridden as Macron invited Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, to join the talks in Paris, a move that makes the meeting trilateral and therefore greatly displeased Beijing.

Von der Leyen is the new unspeakable figure in Chinese media with whom there can be no pretense of friendship. She said there could be punitive tariffs over the influx of low-cost Chinese electric vehicles to Europe and advocates reducing risks in supply chains.

The EU has launched an investigation into China's public procurement practices and its competition inspectors recently launched an investigation into China's public procurement practices. raided the offices of Nuctech, a security equipment maker once run by the son of Xi's predecessor, Hu Jintao. Suspected spies for Beijing have been stopped in several EU countries. The gloves are almost off, says a diplomat.

Xi will receive a warmer buzz during his visit to Belgrade on the 25thth NATO anniversary air strike who struck the Chinese embassy; the United States later said it was a mistake and apologized. In Hungary, he will toast Prime Minister Viktor Orbn, whose views on Russia and the EU can sound like a series of Chinese talking points.

Orbns Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto recently told the Global Times: “I think everyone knows deep in their hearts that China offers a huge opportunity, but many of them are not quite just not brave enough to talk about it openly, because the expectation of a liberal mainstream is totally different.

China sincerely hopes that the liberal mainstream will lose to right-wing populists when European voters elect a new parliament in June. That alone would be a win-win for Xi's spring campaign.

Michael Sheridans' new biography of Xi Jinping, The Red Emperor, will be published by Headline Books, part of the Hachette Group, in August 2024. He is the author of China Gate: A New History of the People's Republic and Hong Kong (2021) and was correspondent in the Far East then correspondent in Paris for the Sunday Times.

