Local TV anchor surprises Donald Trump with a simple question





Donald Trump leaned into his anti-immigration rhetoric when he made a statement about immigration from Venezuela to America. But the former president then struggled to back up his claims when asked about the source of his statistics.

Trump, the presumptive GOP nominee, ended an interview with Fox 2 Detroit anchor Roop Raj by saying: One statistic before we go. Venezuela was very crime-ridden. They announced the other day a 72% reduction in crime over the last year. You know why? They transferred all their criminals from Venezuela to the good old United States and [President Joe] Biden let them do it. It's a shame.

Raj asked Trump: “But sir, where do these numbers come from?

Trump waded in response: Uhhh, I guess I got them from the papers on this one. I think it's a federal statement or, well, they're actually from Venezuela. They come from Venezuela.

That will have to be verified, said Raj, whose full interview with Trump will air Thursday.

FOX 2's Roop Raj goes one-on-one with former President Trump. Abortion, immigration, states' rights… an extensive “nothing forbidden” interview Thursday on FOX 2. pic.twitter.com/uKIbgjm1oc

– FOX 2 Detroit (@FOX2News) April 30, 2024

Trump has previously made a similar claim regarding the effect that Venezuelan immigration to the United States has on his own national crime statistics, but with a different number.

Crime is down 67% in Venezuela because they take their gangs and criminals and drop them off very nicely in the United States, he told supporters at a rally in Green Bay, Wis. , April 2nd.

PolitiFact, the nonprofit political fact-checking site, called this example of Trump manipulation exaggerated.

Crime is down in Venezuela, he notes, but not by the massive percentage Trump claimed. Since official figures are difficult to obtain, this could be around 20 to 30%. The website also cites local sources saying its decline is due to various factors, including the economy and the consolidation of organized crime, not, as Trump says, to America emptying its prisons.

