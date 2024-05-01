How Tejashwi Yadav pits PM Modi against CM Modi in Lok Sabha elections





People in Madhubani, Bihar, had gathered for a rally to listen to Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, but after a while, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's voice started echoing everywhere, leaving everything the world stunned. Tejashwi, the former deputy chief minister of Bihar, used an innovative technique while addressing the rally on Tuesday. He played parts of Prime Minister Modi's old speeches, when he was CM of Gujarat, on a portable Bluetooth speaker. Tejashwi Yadav, who is running an aggressive election campaign across Bihar against PM Modi-led BJP, then played CM Modi's election speeches to criticize PM Modi for not fulfilling his promises. “Yesterday, during the election meeting, a friend brought me a portable speaker. What was in it? You should also listen to it and let others listen to it,” Tejashwi Yadav posted on X on Wednesday , accompanied by a video of the Madhubani rally. . “The public is listening and now telling the Prime Minister the promises he has made for 10 years,” Tejashwi said on X. “So many lies have been told that it is now beyond comprehension.” Tejashwi also said that these people (BJP) can say and do anything to divert public attention. “You should not tell so many lies while occupying such a high position in public life. Promise only what you can deliver,” he added. WHAT DID PM MODI SAY? After asking people on stage to be quiet, Tejashwi moved the speaker closer to the mic and turned it on. That’s when PM Modi’s voice started playing for two minutes. Parts of Modi's speech played over the loudspeaker said: “If inflation continues to rise like this, what will the poor eat?” But the Prime Minister (at the time, Dr. Manmohan Singh) was not ready to pronounce the “M” in mehengai, (meaning inflation). His ego is so inflated. If you die, it's your fate… Hey, the stove is not lit in the houses of the poor. The mother sleeps after drinking tears. the country’s leaders don’t even care about the poor.” “If you are going to vote, please do namashkar to the gas cylinder you have in your house. These people stole the gas cylinders. And how expensive gas has become. Go ahead after remembering that…” said Modi's voice. the speakers. The recording released by Tejashwi Yadav contained excerpts of many of Prime Minister Modi's old speeches, compiled together. Holding a Bluetooth speaker at an election rally is Tejashwi Yadav's way of pitting PM Modi against CM Modi and bringing back the voices of the past. Published by: Sushim Mukul Published on: May 1, 2024

