“If we don’t win, you know, it depends.”





Former President Donald Trump said in a new interview with Time magazine that he doesn't think there will be political violence around the 2024 election because he believes he will win, but that it “always depends of the fairness of an election.

These comments were accompanied by a statement that Trump would “consider” pardoning anyone who has been charged or convicted for the riots at the Capitol on January 6, 2021, after the then-president rallied his supporters against what he called repeatedly and without basis. a “rigged” election.

Trump also responded to questions by expanding on his campaign position that abortion policy should be left to the states and deflecting questions that pressed him on any potential federal action, including his position on whether abortion medications should be available. And Trump reaffirmed his past statements that Russia would do whatever it wanted to NATO countries that don't pay their fair share, as well as the scale of the military crackdown he plans to order against illegal immigration.

When Trump was asked in an initial interview about the prospect of more political violence in 2024, after the events following the 2020 election, he said no. “I think we're going to have a great victory. And I think there won't be any violence,” Trump said.

But asked in a later conversation about what would happen if he doesn't win, Trump was equivocal.

“Well, I think we’re going to win,” Trump responded. “We're ahead. I don't think they'll be able to do the things they did last time, which were horrible. Absolutely horrible. So, so many different things that they did, which were in total violation.” of what was supposed to happen. And you know it and everyone knows it. We can recite them, making a list that would be very long. But I don't think we'll get there. “We're going to win. And if we don't win, you know, it always depends on how fair an election is.”

Trump also said he would be reluctant to hire people for a second administration who believed President Joe Biden won the 2020 election: “I wouldn't feel good about that,” he said.

Regarding those accused and convicted of acts of violence as Congress prepared to certify the results of the 2020 election on January 6, 2021, Trump complained that they faced a “two-tier system” , but, when pressed, said, “I would consider that, yes,” when asked if he would consider pardoning every person prosecuted for their actions on January 6.

“States are going to have to be comfortable or uncomfortable, not me”

In Trump's rare, long-form interview, he laid out his position on leaving abortion policy up to the states. When asked directly if he was comfortable with states' decision to punish women who access abortion after the state-specific ban, Trump responded: I don't need to be comfortable or uncomfortable. It is the States which will make this decision. It is the States that will have to be comfortable or uncomfortable, not me.

Then, asked whether state governments should monitor women's pregnancies to make sure they don't abort after a certain time, Trump responded: “I think they could.” Again, you will need to talk to each state.

Trump also dodged the question of whether women should have access to abortion pills. While the interviewer noted that Trump's Republican allies have called for “enforcement of the Comstock Act, which prohibits the mailing of drugs used for abortion,” Trump said he would make a statement later, but refused to present his position.

“I will make a statement on this within the next 14 days,” Trump said. In the follow-up interview on April 27, Time noted that Trump had not yet made this statement even though two weeks had passed.

“I will do it over the next two weeks,” Trump said. “But frankly, I don't think it will be shocking. But I will do it over the next couple of weeks.”

Trump recently said it should also be up to each state to determine any sanctions against doctors who perform abortions outside of state law. He called a question about what he would do on possible federal abortion legislation hypothetical “because it's not going to happen. You'll never have 60 votes.”

“I see myself using the National Guard and, if necessary, I should go further”

Asked about immigration, Trump reiterated his consistent campaign promise to use the U.S. military to remove undocumented immigrants from the country.

And Trump has said he would be willing to use other elements of the U.S. military besides the National Guard to address issues inside the country as well as at the border, saying, “I see myself using the National Guard and, if necessary, I should go one step further.” When the interviewer pointed out the law preventing the military from being deployed against civilians, Trump claimed that undocumented immigrants were not civilians and said: “These are people who are not legally in our country. This is an invasion of our country.”

Trump previously pledged to move thousands of U.S. troops overseas to the southern border to crack down on border security and promised to end any open border policies from the Biden administration.

The Biden campaign responded Tuesday, criticizing both Trump's record and his campaign rhetoric.

“He is not only pledging to reapply the cruel and systematic policies of ripping mothers from their children since his term in office, he is pledging to go further by using the military and law enforcement to enforce is implementing his cruel, un-American and ineffective immigration policies,” campaign co-chair Veronica Escobar said in a statement. She added that Americans “want solutions at our border, not more unhealthy political stunts that come at the expense of the most vulnerable and in a spirit of authoritarianism.”

Trump also floated the idea of ​​migrant detention camps, calling it a “possibility” but one he hopes “we shouldn't have to do much about.”

At the heart of Trump's promises on immigration over the last year has been the use of local law enforcement, although the policy details surrounding the idea are scant.

When asked for clarification, Trump offered police immunity from prosecution and left the door open for possible federal incentives for state and local police departments.

“If you don’t pay, then you’re on your own.”

On international affairs, Trump again addressed recent comments that Russia could do whatever it wants to NATO countries that are not paying what he considers appropriate military spending.

Trump told Time: “Yes, when I said that, I said it with a lot of meaning, because I want them to pay. I want them to pay. This was said as part of a negotiation. I said, Look, if you don't pay, then you're on your own. And I really mean it.”

Trump also stood by his statements that he would not give a cent to Ukraine unless other European countries started supporting Ukraine in equal amounts.

“I said I would not give in unless Europe started to equalize,” Trump said. “They have to come. Europe has to pay. We are going to have to pay much more than the European nations. It is very unfair to us. And I said that if Europe does not pay, who are seriously affected more than us, if Europe does not pay, why should we pay?

Trump also admitted that a two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians seemed “very, very difficult” and said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had “rightly” been criticized for Hamas being able to attack Israel. on October 7.

