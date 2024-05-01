No proof code was in Imran Khan's custody: Islamabad High Court





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan Khan had held up the cipher paper just two weeks before the PTI government was ousted in April 2022 through a no-confidence vote. File | Photo credit: Reuters

In a new twist in the encryption case, the Islamabad High Court observed that the Federal Investigation Agency had nothing to prove that jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan had kept the diplomatic cable confidential and that 'it had disappeared from his possession.

A division bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC), comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, which on Tuesday resumed hearing the appeals filed by Mr Khan, 71, and his minister of Foreign Affairs at the time, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, against their conviction for the figure. In this case, he questioned whether there was no file available from the prosecution proving that the imprisoned former prime minister had kept the code.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Mr Khan was sentenced to 10 years' imprisonment along with Mr Qureshi in the encryption case in which the former prime minister showed a piece of paper allegedly a copy of a diplomatic cipher at a public gathering. in Islamabad, claiming it as evidence of a conspiracy against its government by a foreign power, referring to American diplomat Donald Lu, who has been at the center of the encryption controversy.

Mr. Khan had brandished the cipher paper just two weeks before the PTI government was ousted in April 2022 through a vote of no confidence.

Earlier, a Foreign Ministry report submitted to the IHC by defense lawyer Salman Safdar, containing details of the distribution of the codes, suggested that almost all recipients of the code, including the former head of the The army and the chief judge, had returned the confidential document after the registration of the case. against Mr Khan, Dawn News reported.

As Special Prosecutor Hamid Ali Shah explained the movement of figures from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to the Prime Minister's Office, Justice Farooq asked: Is there any record of the movement of figures indicating that it was handed over to the Prime minister by the principal secretary?

Mr Shah responded that Azam Khan, the then principal secretary, had told the court that the code was handed over to the PTI founder and was never returned.

We believe these hearsays, the Chief Justice remarked, adding that it was possible that Mr. Khan had asked the Secretary to return the figure.

Mr Shah, however, said the court had ample reason to believe that the former prime minister had received and gone through the code based on which he had made public speeches and even sent a demarche to the United States.

But how do you know if the item has not been returned? » questioned the chief judge.

Mr. Shah responded that witnesses in the case had testified under oath that Mr. Khan never made the document confidential.

He said that in a public speech and an interview with a private television channel, Mr Khan admitted that the code was in his possession.

Justice Aurangzeb observed that politicians make such statements to please the crowd.

He asked the state's lawyer to inform the court what happened with the first information report registered on the alleged kidnapping of Azam Khan and directed the lawyer to submit a report challan or discharge in FIR before May 2.

Meanwhile, Khawar Farid Maneka, the ex-wife of Bushra Bibi, has requested the transfer of the appeal against the conviction of Mr Khan and his now wife in the Iddat case.

Mr Maneka asked sessions judge Shahrukh Arjumand to recuse himself from hearing the appeal on grounds of bias, accusing the judge of being sympathetic to the PTI party.

