Indonesia and Saudi Arabia share commitment to supporting Palestine (VP)





Indonesia strongly rejects Israeli action against Palestine, which has exacerbated security instability in the Middle East, he noted. Jakarta (ANTARA) – Vice President Ma'ruf Amin said Indonesia and Saudi Arabia share the commitment to supporting Palestine and resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict during his meeting with the Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Tawfiq bin Fauzan Al-Rabiah. Apart from preparing for Hajj 2024, Amin and Tawfiq also discussed the Israeli-Palestinian conflict during their meeting at the Vice Presidential Palace here on Tuesday (April 30). “Indonesia welcomed joint efforts with Saudi Arabia within the framework of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to rally support for the resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict,” Amin noted according to the statement received on Wednesday . Indonesia strongly rejects Israeli action against Palestine, which has exacerbated security instability in the Middle East, he noted. “Indonesia also calls on all parties to immediately cease hostilities and ensure the distribution of humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people,” the vice president said. Responding to Amin's statements, Tawfiq stressed that Saudi Arabia's position on resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is the same as that of Indonesia. He also praised Indonesia's persistence in defending Palestinian rights at the international level. “Regarding the Palestinian issue, we also agree with Your Excellency that what is happening there constitutes a blatant violation committed by the colonial entity, Israel,” Tawfiq told Amin. The Saudi minister told the vice president that in response to Israeli aggression in Gaza, Saudi Arabia hosted an extraordinary OIC summit in Riyadh last October. President Joko Widodo was among the national leaders present, he added. The OIC summit mandated the establishment of a committee of foreign ministers to develop diplomatic strategies to support the struggle of the Palestinian people, he said, adding that Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi was part of the committee. Tawfiq also affirmed that bilateral coordination between Saudi Arabia and Indonesia to support Palestine, particularly through the OIC platform, would continue. Related news: Jokowi: Waiting time for Hajj reduced by two years thanks to additional quota

