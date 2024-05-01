Boris Johnson tells voters to 'forget the government' | Political news





The West Midlands Conservative mayor is sending voters a Boris Johnson endorsement that urges people to “forget the government”, Sky News can reveal. Andy Street's campaign website makes no mention of Rishi Sunak on its homepage and is colored green rather than conservative blue, suggesting the mayor is trying to run on his credentials as an independent campaigner rather than under the unpopular Conservative brand. Other campaign materials – including the front page of a campaign “diary” seen by Sky News – make no mention of the Conservative leader. Picture:

Boris Johnson and Andy Street during a local Conservative Party 2021 election visit. Photo: Reuters



However, Mr Street's campaign team, whose re-election battle is at loggerheads with Labor, is sending out posts with photos of him and former Prime Minister Mr Johnson openly admitting to problems with the reputation of conservatives. Mr Johnson wrote in his signed letter to voters: “You may not like everything the Conservatives have done. » He adds: “Forget government. Forget Westminster. Elections are in the next four years in the West Midlands – and who do you want to lead.” The letter – topped with a photo of Mr Johnson and Mr Street – was received by voters on Tuesday. How to follow Sky News local election coverage Picture:

Letter from Boris Johnson endorsing Andy Street



Picture:

Boris Johnson and Andy Street



“Damning verdict on the Prime Minister’s leadership” A spokesperson for Mr Johnson confirmed the veracity of the letter and said he was happy to write it. This weekend Mr Street gave an interview to the Sunday Times about the times he fell out with Mr Sunak. Both the West Midlands and Tees Valley mayoral races are crucial to Thursday's election for Mr Sunak's survival, but the two Tory candidates hoping to hang on are putting distance between themselves and the Prime Minister . Learn more:

How key places should vote – and what it could mean for the general election

Everything you need to know about this week's local elections Picture:

Andy Street, the Mayor of the West Midlands. Photo: Reuters



A Labor source said: “Rishi Sunak’s predecessor telling voters to forget the government is a damning verdict on the Prime Minister’s leadership. “Andy Street has distanced himself from Rishi Sunak but seems very happy to highlight Boris Johnson’s name. “Rishi Sunak is so boring that his own candidates clearly feel they have to let him down to win.” The other candidates in the West Midlands are: • Siobhan Harper-Nunes, Greens;

• Richard Parker, Labour;

• Sunny Virk, Lib Dems;

• Elaine Ruth Williams, Reform;

• Akhmed Yakoob, independent

