PM Modi lied to people for fear of losing in polls LS: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah | Bengaluru





Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi started misleading voters with “terrible lies” after he realized that in the first two phases of the Lok Sabha election, the BJP had not done well. PM Modi lied to people for fear of losing in polls LS: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah He was speaking at an election campaign organized on behalf of Mrunal Ravindra Hebbalkar, Congress party candidate from Belagavi Lok Sabha constituency. HT launches Crick-it, a one-stop destination to catch cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now! Read also – Lack of rainfall in April causes Bangalore to experience driest month since 1983: report He said Prime Minister Modi was not talking about price rise and unemployment. “Modi, who came to power in 2014 and 2019 by creating an illusion among Indians, has not fulfilled a single promise. Every time they continue to lie just to provoke people emotionally. As it is certain that the BJP will not return to power, they are desperately trying to mislead as many Indians as possible by telling more and more lies,” he said. He said that BJP leaders are blatantly lying that Congress will take away reservation from Dalits and give it to Muslims. He said the whole world knows that Congress never works against the Constitution and stands for social justice. The Chief Minister said that the BJP's allegation that the Karnataka government's treasury is empty and there is no money to pay government officials is a pure lie. “We have earmarked 52,009 crores for guarantees and 120,000 crores for development. Annabhagya, Griha Jyoti, Griha Lakshmi, Shakti and Yuvanidhi were provided to the people. Earlier, when Manmohan Singh was Prime Minister, 72,000 crores in agricultural loans were canceled earlier, during my tenure as chief minister. 8,165 crore loans given to 27.20 lakh farmers have been waived. When Yediyurappa was chief minister, we fought to waive loans to farmers. Then Yediurappa insulted the farmers saying we don’t have a ticket printing machine,” he said. The Chief Minister said that if the Congress comes to power at the Centre, loans to farmers will be completely waived and a caste survey will be conducted across the country to bring about social justice. In Belagavi constituency, Mrunal Ravindra Hebbalkar is pitted against BJP's Jagdish Shettar. Belagavi will go to polls on May 7 and counting will take place on June 4 along with votes cast in all other constituencies. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/cities/bengaluru-news/pm-modi-lied-people-due-to-fear-of-loss-in-ls-polls-karnataka-cm-siddaramaiah-101714552916693.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

