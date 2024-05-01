Pakistan: No proof figure was in ImranKhan's custody, Islamabad High Court rules – World News





In a new development in the encryption case, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has observed that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has nothing to prove that jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan kept the confidential diplomatic cable and that it has disappeared from his custody.

An IHC division bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb questioned whether or not there was a record available with the prosecution to prove that the jailed former prime minister had kept the figure. On Tuesday, the court resumed hearing appeals filed by the former prime minister and his then foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi against their conviction in the encryption case.

In the figure case, founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former Prime Minister of Pakistan Khan was sentenced to 10 years' imprisonment along with former Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

At a public gathering in Islamabad, Khan allegedly showed a piece of paper (purportedly a copy of a diplomatic cipher) claiming it as proof of a conspiracy against his government by a foreign power, referring to American diplomat Donald Lu, which has been at the center of the encryption controversy.

Barely two weeks before the PTI government was ousted in April 2022, Khan held up the cipher paper.

Earlier, a Foreign Office report presented by defense lawyer Salman Safdar to the IHC containing details of the cipher's distribution suggested that almost all recipients of the cipher had returned the secret document after a complaint was registered against Khan, Dawn News reported.

As special prosecutor Hamid Ali Shah described the movement of the cipher from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to the Prime Minister's office, Justice Farooq asked: “Is there any record of the movement of the cipher indicating that it was handed over to the Prime Minister by the Principal Secretary?

Shah said Azam Khan (the then principal secretary) had stated in court that the code was given to Khan and was never returned.

We believe this is hearsay, the chief justice remarked, adding that it was possible that the ex-prime minister had asked the secretary to return the figure.

Justice Aurangzeb said politicians make such statements to please the crowd.

He asked the state counsel to inform the court what happened with the first information report registered on the alleged kidnapping of Azam Khan and directed the counsel to submit a challan or report discharge in the FIR before May 2.

