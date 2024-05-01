Poll: Majority of Americans Don't Pay Attention to Trump's Secret Trial





As a New York jury hears testimony in former President Donald Trump's secret trial, a majority of Americans (54%) say this and other investigations into the presumptive Republican nominee are fair in determining whether he broke the law, according to the latest PBS NewsHour/NPR/Marist Poll. However, 45% of Americans believe these investigations are unfair and intended to hinder his 2024 presidential campaign.

This latest poll was taken during the trial's first week of testimony, and as the Supreme Court heard arguments on Trump's claim of immunity from suit.

Overall, 47% of Americans think Trump did something illegal, including 86% of Democrats and 42% of independents. Meanwhile, 30% say he acted unethically, but not illegally. And 21% believe Trump has done nothing wrong.

Republicans are the least likely demographic to say he did something illegal. Instead, GOP voters are almost evenly split between 46 percent saying Trump acted unethically, and 45 percent saying he did nothing wrong.

When asked how closely they were following the Trump hush money affair, a majority of 55 percent of respondents in this poll said they were not following it much or at all, versus 45% who said they paid some or a lot of attention to the trial.

Many Americans, including voters, are taking their cue from most Republican leaders who continue to support Trump, even as he continues to face criminal and civil charges and investigations, said Cook Political's Amy Walter Report with Amy Walter.

That tells voters it's not that bad, Walter said. If you have a party that largely rallies around one candidate, it's difficult for supporters to have negative information about that candidate.

The sheer number of lawsuits, 88 separate charges and multiple layers of legal action overwhelm most people, said Republican strategist Sarah Longwell.

One of Trump's negative superpowers is his ability to flood the area, she said. Even though some people tend to follow certain cases, focus group interviews and other surveys suggest that people don't thoroughly follow every case against Trump, Longwell said.

It’s a lot to ask people to keep up.

Biden supports the slide

Key support for President Joe Biden's leadership is declining even though half of voters say they would vote for him over former President Donald Trump if the election were held today, according to the latest poll.

Among people who say they will definitely vote in November, 52% say they disapprove of Biden, compared to 46 who approve.

The majority of American adults (54%) said they disapprove of Biden's performance during his term. This represents an increase of three percentage points since March (just within the margin of error). Biden's disfavor among U.S. adults amounts to his worst rating since September 2019, according to Marist polling data. For an incumbent running for re-election, this decline is going in the wrong direction, but it's not unexpected, said Lee Miringoff, who directs the Marist poll. Time will tell if this is insurmountable.

Independents have gone back and forth for the president and have generally been more fluid depending on what's happening and what they're reacting to, Miringoff said. Biden's most ardent supporters at this point in his re-election bid are white, college-educated women, he said.

Biden's disfavor is dwarfed by his presumptive opponent's, with 56% of American adults saying they have an unfavorable impression of Trump (also up since March and within the margin of error).

Most of the numbers are pretty consistent, which isn't surprising because most of the candidates are pretty well-known and much of the support is already pretty strong, Miringoff said.

Among registered U.S. voters, eight in ten said they would definitely vote in next November's presidential election, and 64 percent of voters said they already knew who they would vote for and that nothing would make them change their minds. notice.

At the same time, 26 percent of voters said they could be persuaded to change their minds about their presidential choice, and another 10 percent said they had not yet decided who they would support. Independents were significantly less likely than Republicans or Democrats to say they would vote no matter what.

When it came to support for potential White House candidates, Biden and Trump were about neck and neck, with 50% of registered voters saying they would support the current president. Meanwhile, 48% said they would support Trump. According to this latest poll, 2 percent of registered voters were undecided.

With Biden's slight lead in this latest poll, which is within the margin of error, Longwell said Biden is starting to trend better in national polls, but the real test will come closer to Election Day in a handful of critical states that will decide the election.

When given a choice between the two front-runners and a handful of third-party candidates, about one in ten registered voters said they would support Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Compared to a head-to-head matchup, the Third-party candidates have been exhausted. slightly more support from Biden than Trump in this poll.

A crowd of supporters of President Donald Trump fights with members of law enforcement on January 6, 2021 as they storm the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC. A look at American values

The rise of fascism and extremism was the primary concern of Americans as they pondered the threats to their country's future.

According to this latest PBS NewsHour/NPR/Marist poll, 3 in 10 American adults view fascism and extremism as the issues of most concern. This was especially true among Biden supporters, Democrats and white, college-educated women.

The prospect of a weakening United States alarmed an additional 21 percent of Americans in this latest poll, and the lack of values ​​worried 24 percent.

When it comes to values, 36% of U.S. adults said the idea of ​​treating others the way they want to be treated is the most important value they want to teach younger generations.

Impact on democracy

A majority of Americans (48%) say a second Trump term would weaken democracy, and almost as many (46%) think the same about Biden. Additionally, 37% of Americans said Trump's return to the White House could strengthen democracy, indicating significantly greater confidence in the former president than the 30% who said Biden would strengthen democracy. . Meanwhile, more independents worry about Biden weakening democracy than Trump.

On the other hand, Americans as a whole are more likely to say they trust Biden. More than a third of 35% say Biden says mostly true things, compared to 30% of Americans who think the same about Trump. That's not exactly a ringing endorsement: While 39% of Americans said Trump said mostly untrue things, 32% felt the same way about Biden.

These attitudes about whether a re-elected Trump or Biden would pose a threat to democracy highlight the foundations of both parties, Walter said. To break down this partisan divide, particularly among Republicans, Walter said two things would have to happen. More prominent leaders should break away from the Republican Party's support for Trump, and Trump's own words or actions (or a criminal conviction) should motivate voters to reevaluate their support for their party's presumptive nominee.

What Biden needs to do is get voters who are not just core Democratic voters, or reflexive Biden voters, to say: I can disagree with Biden on some issues, or I can like the way of which Trump does other things, but fundamentally I think one of them poses a greater threat.

PBS NewsHour, NPR and Marist Poll conducted an April 22-25 survey of 1,199 U.S. adults with a margin of error of 3.6 percentage points and 1,109 registered voters with a margin of error of 3.7 percentage points.

