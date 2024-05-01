Pakistani Imran Khan officially named for 'encouraging' road-killing of lawyer





By Gul Yousafzai

QUETTA, Pakistan (Reuters) – Pakistani police on Wednesday formally cited former Prime Minister Imran Khan in connection with the killing by unknown gunmen of a lawyer who sought to initiate sedition proceedings against him.

Police have registered a case of 'abetment to murder' against former cricket hero Khan, 70, who faces dozens of charges since his ouster in a parliamentary confidence vote in April this year last.

Khan, who has not been charged with the lawyer's murder, has dismissed all accusations against him as being concocted by his opponents.

In a live online broadcast, Khan denied the allegations, adding that he would appear in court on Thursday to seek bail in 16 other cases.

Provincial government spokesman Babar Khan said Khan could face formal charges if and when the murder case goes to trial.

Abdur Razaq, the murdered lawyer, had filed a petition in court seeking sedition proceedings against Khan to dissolve his government after the no-confidence motion.

Razaq was on his way to court Tuesday when gunmen on a motorcycle shot him, police said.

Razaq's son Siraj Ahmad, also a lawyer, told police that his father was killed by unknown assailants with the “complicity of the former prime minister”, according to a police report filed by him and seen by Reuters.

It was not immediately clear how the link between the unknown gunmen and Khan was established.

Last week, Khan was released on bail on terrorism charges, accused of inciting violence against the military by his protesting supporters after being arrested and detained on May 9 in a corruption case.

The embattled Khan is embroiled in a confrontation with the powerful military, which has ruled Pakistan directly or overseen civilian governments throughout its history.

His arrest on May 9 sparked widespread protests by his supporters who ransacked military installations, sparking new concerns about the stability of the nuclear-armed South Asian country, which is grappling with its worst economic crisis in decades.

Khan called for talks to end the standoff with the military. The government rejected his appeal.

Khan accused the military and its intelligence services of openly trying to destroy his party, saying he had “no doubt” he would be tried in a military court and thrown in prison.

(Writing by Asif Shahzad; editing by Nick Macfie and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

